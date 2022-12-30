Read full article on original website
Related
freedom929.com
SANDRA K. HEATH
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Sandra K. Heath, age 59, of Olney, will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 3, at 12:00, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the North Freedom Cemetery north of Noble. The memorial visitation is Tuesday morning, January 3, from 11:00 until service time, at the Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Sandra K. Heath of Olney.
freedom929.com
ROBERT TREECE
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Robert Treece, age 65, of Olney, will be held at a later date to be announced, with burial in the Crest Haven Memorial Park Cemetery. Cremation rites will be accorded. The Thrasher Family Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s services to be held later for Robert Treece of Olney.
freedom929.com
UPCOMING AREA BLOOD DRIVES
(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross is still in need of all blood types and platelets as all area donors are urged to get out and give blood when possible. The upcoming area blood drives :. * Tuesday (1/3/23) at the Casey United Methodist Church from 12:00 to 6:00. * Tuesday...
freedom929.com
LOCAL / AREA REMINDERS
(NEWTON/OLNEY) All schools and community colleges are scheduled to reopen with area students returning to the classrooms this week. The IECC Colleges will reopen tomorrow, January 3rd, with spring semester classes to begin next week on all four campuses. Students in the Richland County School District and at the St. Joseph School in Olney will return to school and classes tomorrow, January 3rd, while students in Jasper County and the St. Thomas School in Newton will return to school and classes this Wednesday, January 4th.
freedom929.com
DEBRA JEAN AKINS
(PARIS / OLNEY) The graveside funeral service for Debra Jean Akins, age 67, of Paris, Illinois, formerly of Olney, will be held Tuesday morning, January 3, at 10:30, at the Haven Hill Cemetery in Olney, with burial to follow. The visitation is Monday evening, January 2, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois. Again, that’s for Debra Jean Akins of Paris, formerly of Olney.
Comments / 0