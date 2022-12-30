(NEWTON/OLNEY) All schools and community colleges are scheduled to reopen with area students returning to the classrooms this week. The IECC Colleges will reopen tomorrow, January 3rd, with spring semester classes to begin next week on all four campuses. Students in the Richland County School District and at the St. Joseph School in Olney will return to school and classes tomorrow, January 3rd, while students in Jasper County and the St. Thomas School in Newton will return to school and classes this Wednesday, January 4th.

