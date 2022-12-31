Read full article on original website
Related
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest mirrors stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history
Damar Hamlin's on-field cardiac arrest parallels a stunning incident in Cincinnati sports history, where on Reds Opening Day, an MLB game was suspended due to an umpire's heart attack.
Penn State Lands a Portal Receiver After the Rose Bowl
Former N.C. State receiver Devin Carter commits to the Lions following their Rose Bowl win.
Condolences pour in for Damar Hamlin, who's in critical condition after an NFL game
Condolences for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin poured in from across the sports world after Hamlin collapsed in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
Clippers guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring again Monday night, and his status for the team's upcoming back-to-back road trip is uncertain.
Comments / 0