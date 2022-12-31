ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wkyufm.org

Activists call for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail

A collective of community organizations and activists are calling on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his administration to make reforms at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes groups like the ACLU of Kentucky and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, has been pushing for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
LOUISVILLE, KY
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Former Male High School principal dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013. JCPS released a statement, which read:. "Ted...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Best ways to deal with pet allergies

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy