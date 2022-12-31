Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Crowds pack Metro Hall to meet new Louisville Mayor Greenberg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was packed inside Metro Hall on Monday as people jumped at the opportunity to meet Louisville's 51st mayor. Everyone in the community was invited to meet Mayor Craig Greenberg Monday afternoon during an open house immediately following his inauguration. Those who came out said it...
WLKY.com
‘It’s a new day in Louisville’: Craig Greenberg sworn in as city’s next mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville inaugurated its first new mayor in 12 years on Monday. Craig Greenberg is now officially Louisville's 51st mayor after an inauguration ceremony held at City Hall. Greenberg was filled with optimism as he took the oath of office on the Torah from his bar mitzvah...
WLKY.com
'Louisville's greatness is you, the people': Fischer bids farewell after 12 years in mayor's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville now has a new mayor, but outgoing mayor, Greg Fischer, had some parting words for the city. Fischer released a video with a farewell speech on Tuesday. You can watch the entire video in the player above:. He reminisced on his time as mayor of...
WLKY.com
Louisville mayor spends last day in office giving back at Wayside Christian Mission luncheon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting off the new year right by helping those who are less fortunate,Wayside Christian Mission held its annual new year's day luncheon at Hotel Louisville Sunday. People enjoyed traditional favorites, including baked ham, cooked cabbage, greens and mashed potatoes. Several volunteers helped with the event, including...
WLKY.com
150 churches gather together for Interdenominational Ministries Coalition annual meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 150 churches make up the Interdenominational Ministries Coalition, and many of those church leaders gathered together on Monday. The group celebrated the goals set forth for the new year and honored those community members who reached outstanding goals in 2022. "Each year carries a...
wkyufm.org
Activists call for Louisville Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg to not fund a new jail
A collective of community organizations and activists are calling on Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his administration to make reforms at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Community Stakeholders for Change, which includes groups like the ACLU of Kentucky and Louisville Showing Up for Racial Justice, has been pushing for...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
wdrb.com
'Not the way we wanted to start' I LMPD, neighbors frustrated with violent beginning to 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- On a day full of celebration and talk of a new day in Louisville, new Mayor Craig Greenberg is sworn into office on a day that an old problem is also making headlines. "Becoming a safer and a more just city is essential to everything we do,"...
WLKY.com
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an honor because what it...
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council member nominated to run in special Kentucky Senate election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council member has been nominated to the Kentucky State Senate by the Louisville Democratic Party. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the representative for the Highlands on the council since 2020, will be competing in the February special election for the 19th Senate District. Gov. Beshear...
wdrb.com
Kentucky hospitals welcome 1st babies of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Kentucky couples are celebrating a new year with their new babies born early Sunday morning. At Norton Women & Children's Hospital in Louisville, Silas McCoy was born at 2:13 a.m. on Jan. 1, the first baby of 2023 in Jefferson County. Riley Dove was born...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
WLKY.com
Reflecting on 2022: The most memorable stories from last year around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A lot can change in a year. We covered everything in 2022, from dangerous storms to heinous crimes to moments that warmed our hearts. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable stories from the past year, in no specific order. Long shot stuns,...
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
Former Male High School principal dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A former principal of Male High School has passed away. The school's alumni Facebook page posted an announcement, saying former Principal Ted Boehm passed away Saturday morning. Boehm served as principal at Male from 1978-1992 and again from 2009-2013. JCPS released a statement, which read:. "Ted...
Wayside Christian Mission hosting free luncheon on New Years Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On New Years Day, Wayside Christian Mission is hosting a free luncheon and celebration for all houseless individuals. The luncheon will begin at noon in the Grand Ballroom at Hotel Louisville, located on 2nd and Broadway. Officials say the meal being served will include baked ham,...
Wave 3
Best ways to deal with pet allergies
Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash. Watch UofL Basketball Head Coach Kenny Payne and WAVE News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins talk the latest basketball highlights and updates. Medical marijuana executive orders take effect January 1. Updated:...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
WLKY.com
YMCA of Greater Louisville wants to help you get healthier in 2023
New year's means new resolutions, including wanting to get healthier. The YMCA wants to help you with your goals in 2023. The club offered some tips to help you stick to your goals. Joining a group fitness class and making some friends or a healthy living challenge can help when...
WLKY.com
Kentucky organ donor and recipient reunite in Elizabethtown 3 years later
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Separated by hundreds of miles, it was a reunion that took three years to finally happen, thanks to COVID-19 and busy schedules. But on Friday, at Mark's Feed Store in Elizabethtown, two friends reunited. "You snuck in on me," Tammy McMillin, said with a laugh, as...
