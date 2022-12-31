Read full article on original website
cbs17
Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
wpde.com
Suspect in custody after domestic assault with weapons in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Residents may have seen a large police presence in Surfside Beach Sunday as officers responded to a domestic assault situation. The Surfside Beach Police Dept. said they responded to the area of Ocean Boulevard at 7th Avenue South for the incident involving weapons. Police...
Georgetown police investigating after man treated for gunshot wound at hospital
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a man with a gunshot wound went to Georgetown Memorial Hospital on Friday, police said. Georgetown police said officers searched the area of Dusenberry Street and talked to people in the area as part of the investigation. The man’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, […]
WMBF
North Myrtle Beach honors fallen police officer on anniversary of deadly crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The North Myrtle Beach community gathered on New Year’s Day to honor and remember the life of an officer who died in the line of duty. A ceremony honoring Sgt. Gordon Best is Sunday at the North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Building with friends, family local leaders and Best’s fellow officers in attendance.
counton2.com
Police investigating shooting in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man injured. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital. in reference to a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials said the man is being...
3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit in South Carolina
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A vehicle pursuit Saturday afternoon on James Island led to three arrests and the recovery of several weapons. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a pickup truck for traffic violations at about 1 p.m. near Camp Road and Mount Vernon Drive. The vehicle fled, leading […]
counton2.com
Police: Man threw pills out car window during Horry County chase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been accused of throwing pills out of a car window during a chase Thursday afternoon in Horry County, according to a police report obtained by News13. 26-year-old Chance Wesley Mitchell, of Little River, was charged with failure to stop for a...
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day. According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree. CFP […]
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
51-year-old dies in Longs shooting, coroner’s office says
LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 51-year-old man died after a shooting Thursday evening in Longs, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. Bobby Liles, of Longs, died of a gunshot wound after a shooting at a home on Jefferson Road, McSpadden said. Horry County police are investigating the shooting. No other details were immediately […]
Stabbing at James Island bar leaves man wounded, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed at a James Island bar. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday where they found a victim bleeding from the neck. The man was taken to the Medical […]
counton2.com
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
Report: Horry County officer hears gunshots; home found with bullet holes in Green Sea area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County police officer heard gunshots early Thursday morning in the Green Sea area before police found a home with multiple bullet holes, according to a report obtained by News13. An officer was responding to an unrelated call at about 1:50 a.m. when he heard “a barrage of rounds […]
WMBF
VIDEO: Conway Police Chief Dale Long provides statement on officer-involved shooting

WMBF
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies, firm releases statement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are pending, she said. David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay...
Firefighters respond to crash in Georgetown County; lane closures expected
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters responded to a crash Saturday afternoon in Georgetown County, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. It happened at Highmarket and North Hazard streets in Georgetown County, Georgetown County Fire & EMS said. Drivers should expect lane closures and should use caution in the area. Count on News13 for […]
