Georgetown, SC

Teen has life-threatening injuries after shootout with SC police

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night after he was shot at a Conway officer, according to officials. An officer initiated a traffic stop at about 9 p.m. in the area of Forest Loop Road when the man pulled into a driveway, got out of the vehicle and began shooting at the officer, according to officials.
Bicyclist injured in crash with car in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist was injured Monday afternoon in a crash with a car in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The crash happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornberry Drive, officials said. The […]
Police investigating shooting in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man injured. Officers with the Georgetown Police Department were dispatched to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital. in reference to a male victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officials said the man is being...
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.  According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.  The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.   CFP […]
Isle of Palms Connector reopens after crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Connector has reopened to traffic following a Monday morning crash. The Isle of Palms Police Department reported that the IOP Connector heading into Mount Pleasant was closed to traffic while Mount Pleasant PD responded to what they described as an “active scene.” News 2 reached out […]
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says

LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
Woman charged with DUI in Florence crash that injured 3

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged with DUI after a crash Thursday night in Florence sent three people to a hospital, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Liliana Casarrubias, 30, of Florence, was arrested and charged with DUI first offense, .16 or...
