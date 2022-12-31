ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

By Vanessa Perez
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0X3B_0jzGfHMb00

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the same day the suspect in connection with the Moscow murders was arrested, a celebration of life was held for two of the victims. Hundreds of people packed into Lake City Church to celebrate the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Coeur d’Alene on Friday. The two were best friends and inseparable, and their loss has left a huge hole.

The service wasn’t all serious as family and friends shared funny stories of the two.

Family and friends made it clear that Goncalves and Mogen lived their lives to the fullest.

They say Goncalves was a spitfire, and she was relentless and always got what she wanted. Meanwhile, Mogen was angelic, driven, quirky, and she was focused when she needed to be.  A family member said she was drawn by people because of her friendliness.

Goncalves, and Mogen’s boyfriends each took the podium to share memories of the women they fell in love with.  One boyfriend said it will be very hard entering the new year without the four victims.

People at the service were given memory cards where they wrote down their favorite memories to give to the families.

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves told ABC News they did not know the suspect, but they say they are ‘happy, relieved, and thankful’ at the news of the arrest.

Meanwhile, people in the area also feeling a sense of relief.

“It’s good to have some sort of closure or moving towards closure. We’re happy for the community and the families as bad as the situation is,” said Scott Walker, a Moses Lake resident.

READ: University of Idaho pledges ‘extra support and security’ even after murder suspect’s arrest

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREM2

Ozzie Knezovich reflects on time as Spokane County Sheriff

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After almost 17 years serving as Spokane County Sheriff, Ozzie Knezovich will be moving on to Wyoming to pursue new opportunities. Knezovich was appointed as Spokane County Sheriff in 2006. Prior to his time as sheriff, he also served as a patrol deputy, field training officer, property crimes detective, SWAT team operator, SWAT team supervisor, patrol supervisor and training supervisor with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

2022: Heartbreak, growth and community

From hundreds of stories published by The Daily Bee in 2022, newsroom staff carved out a list of the top issues, challenges and events that Daily Bee reporters covered over the past 12 months. Moscow murders. The community continues to mourn the loss of four University of Idaho students who...
MOSCOW, ID
nbcrightnow.com

Memorial underway in Coeur d'Alene for Idaho murder victims Kaylee and Madison

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - A memorial is underway for Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, two of the four students killed near the University of Idaho in November. "Throughout all of her years of education, Kaylee maintained incredible grades and made friends wherever she went. She was social, quirky, contagious and a little bit of a goof ball (sorry Kaylee, it's true!)," Goncalves' obituary says. "She was strong. She was fair. She was tough. She was dedicated. She was beautiful."
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MIX 106

Waterfront Home is One of the Prettiest New Builds in Star

📌 Northwest of Boise, Star has conserved the charm of small town living while embracing exciting growth and development. Scroll on to tour one of the prettiest waterfront properties we've ever seen in the beautiful town!. $3.9M Idaho Barbie Dreamhouse for Sale in Sandpoint. 😍 Life is but a...
STAR, ID
KHQ Right Now

Meet Spokane's first baby of 2023!

SPOKANE, Wash. - Likely before you've even had your first chance to mistakenly write or say "2022" and quickly correct yourself, Spokane welcomed its first baby of 2023. Orion Hawks, born at the MultiCare Deaconess Hospital at 12:14 a.m. this morning, weighs seven pounds and 15 ounces. He's 21 inches in length.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Fog for the first Monday of the year – Matt

Areas of freezing fog will lead to low visibility and some light ice around the Inland Northwest on Monday. Fog will be a part of the pattern until Thursday of this week as conditions remain mostly calm. The next storm system arrives late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Precipitation will...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man who fired shots inside Hayden apartment

HAYDEN, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said a man was screaming and firing a gun inside an apartment in Hayden, Idaho. KCSO responded to the Mathews Apartments in Hayden after someone who lives at the apartment called 911 and said 40-year-old Josh Cottrell was firing shots and screaming and firing a gun inside his apartment. Another caller said...
HAYDEN, ID
KXLY

A calmer start to 2023 – Matt

Patchy fog and a few snow flurries are a possibility in the coming days, but are minor compared to the weather we’ve dealt with lately. The most likely areas for fog will be around Central Washington where we’ve been breaking out into clear or partly cloudy skies this weekend. Elsewhere expect cloudy skies and not a whole lot of changes in temperature.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man killed in shooting in East Central Neighborhood

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department says a man was shot and killed in the East Central neighborhood early Saturday morning. SPD says they responded to a shooting in East Central near East 7th Avenue and East Newark Avenue. Police say one man was fatally wounded. SPD says their Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. They are also...
SPOKANE, WA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Spokane, January 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Clarkston High School basketball team will have a game with Rogers High School - Spokane on December 31, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy