Coeur d’Alene community celebrates the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the same day the suspect in connection with the Moscow murders was arrested, a celebration of life was held for two of the victims. Hundreds of people packed into Lake City Church to celebrate the lives of Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen in Coeur d’Alene on Friday. The two were best friends and inseparable, and their loss has left a huge hole.

The service wasn’t all serious as family and friends shared funny stories of the two.

Family and friends made it clear that Goncalves and Mogen lived their lives to the fullest.

They say Goncalves was a spitfire, and she was relentless and always got what she wanted. Meanwhile, Mogen was angelic, driven, quirky, and she was focused when she needed to be. A family member said she was drawn by people because of her friendliness.

Goncalves, and Mogen’s boyfriends each took the podium to share memories of the women they fell in love with. One boyfriend said it will be very hard entering the new year without the four victims.

People at the service were given memory cards where they wrote down their favorite memories to give to the families.

The parents of Kaylee Goncalves told ABC News they did not know the suspect, but they say they are ‘happy, relieved, and thankful’ at the news of the arrest.

Meanwhile, people in the area also feeling a sense of relief.

“It’s good to have some sort of closure or moving towards closure. We’re happy for the community and the families as bad as the situation is,” said Scott Walker, a Moses Lake resident.

