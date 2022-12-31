ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

News 8 rides along with state police ahead of New Year’s Eve

By Jayne Chacko
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znjsl_0jzGfGTs00

Conn. (WTNH) — State police are stepping up patrols for the New Year’s holiday weekend.

News 8’s Jayne Chacko rode along with a state trooper to see how they will be keeping a watchful eye on the roads.

Trooper Mathew Costello is already seeing busy roads Friday night to start the new year’s weekend. He is warning drivers to stay safe and not drive if they have been drinking.

“We want people to go out and have a good time, be with their families, make memories. But always have a plan. If you plan on drinking have a Uber or a Lyft or something in place or someone to pick you up, a designated driver,” said Costello.

Last New Year’s Eve, state police issued 352 speeding tickets, almost twice the amount from 2020. Police reported 243 crashes across Connecticut. DUIs were also up last year with 36 arrests compared to 21 the previous year.

Costello says many wrong-way crashes are caused by drunk driving.

“Your ability to look at a sign and say hey that’s not the right way to go but you’re still going to go, you’re not able to look at it, You’re not able to absorb what’s going on,” Costello said.

Deadly crashes involving pedestrians were also at a record high in Connecticut in 2022. Costello said to pay attention when out on the roads to keep yourself and others safe. It is why they are paying extra attention too.

“Even if it’s a bad encounter with a traffic stop or a ticket, I just want to let them have a smile and let them understand what the reason was for the traffic stop. I don’t ever want to have someone leave and have an upset stomach about what I said or how I handled the situation,” Costello said.

State police are already operating two DUI checkpoints, one on I-91 in Hamden and the other on I-84 in Danbury.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTNH

Man shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in New Haven on New Year’s Day. Police said on Jan. 1 around 3 p.m., officers responded to a Shotspotter alert in the area of Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue. Officers located 23-year-old Dontae Myers. Myers was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats

Connecticut State Police New Year’s Holiday Traffic Stats 12/30/2022 -12/31/2022. The following are the New Year’s holiday traffic statistics from Friday, 12/30/2022, at 12:01 AM to Saturday 12/31/22, at 8:00 AM:. By Stephen Krauchick. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news...
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Man arrested in CT following New Year’s Eve shooting in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man was arrested in Connecticut Saturday after he allegedly shot another man on Mill Valley Road in Hadley. According to the Hadley Police, officer were called to 102 Mill Valley Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers said that they located a 51-year-old male shooting...
HADLEY, MA
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on Route 15 in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police say one man is dead and another two injured in a shooting on Route 15 that occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 60. Lanes were closed for about 12 hours while police investigated the […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

CSP: New Year’s Holiday Traffic Statistics

(WTNH)- Connecticut State Police released their initial 2022 New Year’s holiday traffic statistics Sunday morning. From Friday, Dec. 30 at 12:01 a.m. to Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8:00 a.m. state police report that they have responded to: News 8 will continue to update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Woman Thrown From Car

#Milford CT–On December 28, officers were dispatched to Gulf Street near Dock Road for a woman being thrown from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the suspect, Mandel Givens, was attempting to leave the scene and was detained after a brief struggle with the officers. Witnesses stated seeing a vehicle at the side of the road and a woman screaming for help. The victim stated that while giving Givens a ride, he attempted to take the keys of the vehicle and grabbed the steering wheel. When they pulled over, a struggle ensued, and Givens threw the victim to the ground. The victim screamed for help and a group of Good Samaritans attempted to intervene and tried to stop Givens from fleeing. Givens was taken into custody and charged with.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Officials: NYE crash leaves 1 dead in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, CT. (WFSB) - A deadly New Years Eve package shut down Rt. 69 in Woodbridge overnight. This crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Clark Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had not yet identified the driver pending notification of the family...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Journal Inquirer

Police: Enfield man injured after hit by wrong way driver

WINDSOR LOCKS — State police said a Hartford man was arrested Saturday after he injured an Enfield driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91. Police said around 5:40 a.m., a vehicle operated by Calvin Ennis, 37, of Hartford was traveling the wrong way “at a high rate of speed” in the center lane of I-91 southbound, prior to Exit 40. Ennis’ vehicle then collided with another car, reported to have been traveling the correct direction in the right lane.
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy