Read full article on original website
Related
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Inside Barbara Walters’ tough final year at ‘The View’
Barbara Walters knew it was time. In the midst of her 16th season on “The View,” the legendary journalist cryptically asked ABC executive Anne Sweeney to write down the year 2014 on a piece of paper while having lunch together. It was March 2013, and Walters had just returned to the talk show after suffering a series of health setbacks, including a fall and a bout with chicken pox. Just a few months after their lunch, Walters asked Sweeney whether she still had the paper and informed the exec that 2014 was the year she planned to retire from the broadcast career that...
Albany Herald
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was...
Barbara Walters, a Legendary Journalist for Decades, Dies at Age 93
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93. Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night. “Barbara Walters...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Ryan Seacrest wants to Rock Times Square next ‘Rockin’ Eve’
Ryan Seacrest thinks his “Rockin’ Eve” needs a Rock. The host of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” has a dream wingman for future festivities. “The Rock, Dwayne Johnson. Dwayne Johnson in Times Square would be the greatest because it’s packed and people would pay attention to him,” Seacrest told The Post at ABC Studios on Thursday. “So pass it on, ‘Post.’” To ring in 2023, Seacrest is paired with actress and producer Liza Koshy. “He’s gonna take my job next year,” she said of Johnson, laughing. The duo explained how they begin to prepare for the ball drop and the five-hour show surrounding it...
CNBC
Barbara Walters, trailblazing TV broadcaster, dead at 93
Walters became the first woman to anchor a U.S. evening news program, in 1976. She later co-hosted "20/20" on ABC, and in 1997 launched "The View." Robert Iger, CEO of ABC parent company Walt Disney, issued a statement calling Walters "a dear friend." Iconic television journalist Barbara Walters has died...
KHQ Right Now
Remembering trailblazing journalist, Barbara Walters, after death at 93
Barbara Walters began her career at Today in 1961, becoming the first female co-anchor in 1974, then the first woman anchor in network evening news in 1976. Hoda Kobt said of Walters, "She blazed the trail—she kicked the door down... so we could walk through."
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor an evening news program, died at 93, according to ABC News.
soapoperanetwork.com
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
Inside Pulse
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date & More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!
NBC Reveals Magnum P.I. Season 5 Premiere Date and More Tidbits Ahead Of Former CBS Drama’s Second Act!. Get ready for another season of misadventures in the Aloha State. Surf’s up, Magnum P.I. fans, because Season 5 is coming to NBC. Everyone’s favorite Aloha State-based private investigator returns...
tvinsider.com
New Year’s Eve Revelry, Doc Martin Finale, Lizzo Live, Profiling Dionne Warwick
Ring out 2022 with a variety of TV celebrations. Britain’s long-running Doc Martin signs off on Acorn TV with a series finale and behind-the-scenes documentary. HBO Max presents Lizzo in concert, filmed live in California earlier this month. A documentary celebrates the pioneering career of Dionne Warwick. SATURDAY: The...
‘The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’ Special Scores Highest Ratings Since 2019
CBS’ “The 45th Annual Kennedy Center Honors” special reached 5.34 million viewers on Wednesday, making it the night’s No. 1 show in total viewership, according to final national figures showing live and same day numbers from Nielsen. With an 0.7 rating among the 25-54 demographic between the hours of 8-10 p.m., the episode earned the show’s highest ratings since December 15, 2019. Beating its closest time period competitor by over 1.8 million viewers, this year’s special won each of its half hours in total viewers. The figures also reveal the “Kennedy Center Honors” held a solid audience throughout the two-hour program. Audience...
Comments / 0