Kroger Customers Urged To Check For Fraudulent Charges - Protect Yourself From Shopping Scams
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Police Warns Kroger Customers in Ohio
Bring in the New Year, by enjoying First Friday, January 6, in downtown Dayton, Ohio.
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
wnewsj.com
WC women outlast Mount Union on NYE
ALLIANCE, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team ended the first half on a 15-2 run and cruised to a 65-46 victory Saturday over the University of Mount Union in Ohio Athletic Conference action from the McPherson Academic and Athletic Complex. The victory was the first for...
Middletown, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Middletown. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 13:30:00. The Little Miami basketball team will have a game with Middletown on January 02, 2023, 15:15:00.
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
wnewsj.com
OSU grade card: Lack of defensive stops was big
A grade card on Ohio State’s 42-41 loss against Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal game:. Quarterback C.J. Stroud played one of his better games this season, including rushing 12 times for 34 yards, highlighted by a 27-yard run on OSU’s last chance drive in the final minute of the game.
Report: UC Football Hires Director Of Player Personnel
Cincinnati's off-field staff continues to grow.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
dayton.com
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus
High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
Local businesses betting on boost from legal sports gambling
Now that sports gambling is legal in Ohio, local businesses are betting on a business boost — especially with the Bengals already secured for a playoff game this season.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
spectrumnews1.com
Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
wnewsj.com
Local graduates from UD, earns Dean’s List
Drew Spendlove, Wilmington High School Class of 2018, graduated from the University of Dayton (UD) on Dec. 17, 2022 with a bachelor of mechanical engineering (BME) degree and earned Dean’s List with a 4.0 GPS for the fall 2022 term. Spendlove accepted a position with GE Aerospace in its...
daytonlocal.com
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton
News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua
PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
wnewsj.com
YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Sept.-Oct.
WILMINGTON (Sept. 9)— A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian...
spectrumnews1.com
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet
CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
Springboro High School going temporarily remote after broken sprinkler pipe
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springboro High School will be turning to remote learning when school returns from winter break. According to Springboro Schools, a sprinkler pipe busted and is causing the district to temporarily move learning at the high school to remote learning. Students at Springboro High School will be off on Tuesday, Jan. 3 […]
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
WLWT 5
Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a shooting on Van Buren Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WCPO
Isolated showers move in with storms overnight
The warmth and cloud cover has been persistent for the first few days of 2023 and will continue to be the case the next two days as well. We have been dry for much of the day today but that will change as we head into the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Between now and 11 p.m. we will see some isolated showers move in and out, but nothing organized or widespread is likely. That is good news for a majority of the Bills & Bengals game tonight. However, after 11 p.m. the chance for heavier rain and storms will increase as a large area of rain will take over in the Tri-State, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. We could also get some rumbles of thunder in this time. With tonight's Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium ending in this timeframe, be ready for soaking rain as you head back to the car post-game.
