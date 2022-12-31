The warmth and cloud cover has been persistent for the first few days of 2023 and will continue to be the case the next two days as well. We have been dry for much of the day today but that will change as we head into the late evening and overnight hours tonight. Between now and 11 p.m. we will see some isolated showers move in and out, but nothing organized or widespread is likely. That is good news for a majority of the Bills & Bengals game tonight. However, after 11 p.m. the chance for heavier rain and storms will increase as a large area of rain will take over in the Tri-State, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. We could also get some rumbles of thunder in this time. With tonight's Monday Night Football game at Paycor Stadium ending in this timeframe, be ready for soaking rain as you head back to the car post-game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO