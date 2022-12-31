ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville hopes 2023 brings wins, starting against Syracuse

Louisville certainly hopes that whatever happened to the program in 2022 does not carry over into 2023. The Cardinals would love to put their November and December struggles behind them, beginning with Tuesday’s home date against Syracuse in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC) has endured a...
Hayes helps No. 6 N.C. State rally past Syracuse 56-54

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Madison Hayes hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining and No. 6 North Carolina State withstood a second-half rally to beat Syracuse 56-54 on Sunday night. Georgia Woolley of Syracuse had a chance tie the game with five seconds to go, but converted just one of two free...
