Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Police make 2 arrests in cases of weekend violence

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are releasing new info in connection with a violent weekend to start the new year. Six people were shot, including one killed, and another victim was stabbed to death in a separate case. Now, we are learning of two arrests just made. Following a...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run

(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man. Officials say the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road near Whims Lane in Oakland Township. The victim,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dramatic Coast Guard rescue saves pooch from icy peril

On the last day of 2022, a Coast Guard operation near Belle Isle in Detroit turned out to be anything but routine. Normally, the Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sends out a five-man team in a truck to patrol the shoreline and check ice conditions to make sure people aren't in harm's way. But on this day, just after noon, the victim was a small white dog with a distinctive black eye patch who had fallen...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
DETROIT, MI
Hour Detroit Magazine

The Face of Auto Accident Law

Faces of Detroit 2023 Special Section AUTO ACCIDENT LAW 24901 NORTHWESTERN HWY., STE. 700, SOUTHFIELD, MI 48075 855-MIKE-WINS (855-645-3946)  | 855MIKEWINS.COM Since 1992, the Mike Morse Law Firm team has heard them every day: heartbreaking stories from car, truck, and motorcycle accident victims who thought their insurance providers would protect them, only to realize they […] The post The Face of Auto Accident Law appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit

4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

1 dead, 1 arrested in Southgate shooting

Southgate police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one person dead. Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Cunningham regarding a possible home invasion in progress around 12:45 a.m., the police department said in a statement. They found a 41-year-old man had been shot by another person who...
SOUTHGATE, MI
allnurses.com

University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites

I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Heavy rain returns tonight

Monday: Lots of clouds and a high around 45°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Monday night and Tuesday: Rain should be widespread and heavy at times with 3/4"-1" likely in most areas. A few spots south of Detroit could go over an inch. High Tuesday around 60°. Connect with...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE

