Family identifies 19-year-old killed at Detroit New Year's party
The victim of a deadly shooting outside a New Year's Eve party on Detroit’s East side has been identified by family as 19-year-old Don Sawyer, also known by friends as David.
Tv20detroit.com
1 dead following New Year's Eve party triple shooting in Detroit, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say one person is dead following a triple shooting on New Year’s Day. Police say they responded to a shooting around 1:42 a.m. in the area of E. Warren and E. Outer Drive. When they arrived, police say they discovered one person dead...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Teen fatally shot at Hawthorn Suites hotel in Detroit early Saturday morning
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police say a teenager was fatally shot at a hotel party near the Dearborn and Detroit border early Saturday morning. The Detroit Police Department is investigating the shooting at the Hawthorn Suites (5777 Southfield Fwy) near Ford Road. Investigators say an unknown suspect fired shots into the location around 3:30 a.m. and struck the victim.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Police make 2 arrests in cases of weekend violence
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are releasing new info in connection with a violent weekend to start the new year. Six people were shot, including one killed, and another victim was stabbed to death in a separate case. Now, we are learning of two arrests just made. Following a...
Tv20detroit.com
22-year-old Shelby Township man killed in hit-and-run
(WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who struck and killed a 22-year-old Shelby Township man. Officials say the crash happened around 5:49 a.m. on Sunday on Rochester Road near Whims Lane in Oakland Township. The victim,...
Dramatic Coast Guard rescue saves pooch from icy peril
On the last day of 2022, a Coast Guard operation near Belle Isle in Detroit turned out to be anything but routine. Normally, the Detroit sector of the Coast Guard sends out a five-man team in a truck to patrol the shoreline and check ice conditions to make sure people aren't in harm's way. But on this day, just after noon, the victim was a small white dog with a distinctive black eye patch who had fallen...
Following 45 years, Metro Detroit staple pizza shop owner retires
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - New Year's Eve proved to be a busy day for Vasil "Bill" VanGoff.As you walk into Nautilus Sub and Pizza Shop, you can hear customers congratulate VanGoff on his retirement.VanGoff's first day as the owner of Nautilus dates back to May 1977. "I graduated from college and I was going to be a music teacher but there were no jobs and I had experience at my uncle's Little Caesars and I never looked back," VanGoff told us.On his final day, VanGoff's family, including daughters and grandchildren, came behind the counter to help with the influx of...
'Calm situation': Authorities give the all clear after brief evacuation at 12 Oaks Mall in Novi
A popular shopping mall in Oakland County was briefly evacuated early Saturday afternoon after a fire alarm going off initially caused some panic among shoppers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
Detroit News
1 dead, 1 arrested in Southgate shooting
Southgate police are investigating a shooting Thursday that left one person dead. Officers were dispatched to the 12000 block of Cunningham regarding a possible home invasion in progress around 12:45 a.m., the police department said in a statement. They found a 41-year-old man had been shot by another person who...
Weather service tempers metro Detroit forecast, which had called for record highs
So long winter, hello spring? Not so fast. The National Weather Service said Monday to expect a spate of milder weather to start this week, buoyed by a warm front moving through southeast Michigan. On Monday afternoon, the Great Lakes Water Authority simultaneously issued an alert about the possibility of heavy rain and its...
Here are 15+ Washtenaw County developments to watch in 2023
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - From marijuana dispensaries to solar farms and new affordable housing, 2023 is likely to be busy year for development in Washtenaw County. Here is a non-exhaustive list of roughly 15 projects to keep tabs on in the new year, from developments in the approval pipeline to those that have already broken ground.
allnurses.com
University of Detroit Mercy Nurse Anesthesia Clinical Sites
I am interested in going to U of D Mercy for CRNA school. I am curious if a current student can give me an idea of what their schedule looks like with clinical rotations. I live in metro Detroit and am wondering if I would have to move away for clinicals often? Any type of info regarding their expectations would be wonderful. Thank you!
Take a peek inside a Detroit eyesore reborn: Michigan Central Station gets new life [VIDEO]
As one of Detroit’s most notable eyesores transitions into one of the city’s jewels, it’s time to get a peek at the progress in the final stretch of a massive restoration project.
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Heavy rain returns tonight
Monday: Lots of clouds and a high around 45°. Wind: NE 5 mph. Monday night and Tuesday: Rain should be widespread and heavy at times with 3/4"-1" likely in most areas. A few spots south of Detroit could go over an inch. High Tuesday around 60°. Connect with...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
