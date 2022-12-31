ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TheAtlantaVoice

LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121

With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans

An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
HOUSTON, TX
WITN

Hornets fall to Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides. Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended. A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred:
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101

Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
All Hornets

Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers

Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California. Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season. Ryan Strome scored in the closing minute for Anaheim, and John Gibson had 29 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. They are 1-3-1 on a franchise-record 10-game homestand.
ANAHEIM, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC

