Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
NBA Fans Say LeBron James Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo After His Latest Performance
LeBron James has been on a tear this season so far averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121
With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Mitchell scores 71 points, Cavs beat Bulls 145-134 in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored an NBA season-high and franchise-record 71 points -- equaling the eighth-most in a game in history -- as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
WITN
Hornets fall to Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides. Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended. A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the competitions in which they occurred:
Yardbarker
Grizzlies too much for Pelicans, 116-101
Ja Morant scored 32 points, and Steven Adams had 21 rebounds and 10 points as the host Memphis Grizzlies defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-101 on Saturday night. Desmond Bane added 18 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 17 points and Brandon Clarke had 12 for Memphis. Zion Williamson scored 20...
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California. Samuel Ersson stopped 28 shots to improve to 3-0-0 in three career starts since taking over for the injured Carter Hart (concussion) last week. Ersson lost his chance at his first career shutout with 39.6 seconds remaining but helped give the Flyers their first three-game winning streak since the opening three games of the season. Ryan Strome scored in the closing minute for Anaheim, and John Gibson had 29 saves as the Ducks fell to 1-4-1 in their last six games. They are 1-3-1 on a franchise-record 10-game homestand.
Lakers And Hornets Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets have announced their injury reports.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 31 Tyler Haliburton's 19th Double-Double Leads Indiana Pacers Past Los Angeles Clippers
The Indiana Pacers have been on a roll of late. After a tough 131-130 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, they have now won three straight games. Myles Turner scored 34 points while Tyrese Haliburton had his 19th double-double of the season with 24 points, including 18 in the fourth quarter, and 10 assists.
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
