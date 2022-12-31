Read full article on original website
Detectives investigate shooting injuring 1 in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An abandoned gun and a pair of black Gucci rubber slides were on the pavement after a shooting injured one person on Monday in Fort Lauderdale. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Chateau Park Drive and Northwest 12 Street, near the Lauderdale Manors Park Pool.
Man charged in deadly 2020 Lauderhill crash; cops say he was high on weed
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Following a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, authorities arrested a North Lauderdale man on outstanding vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter warrants. The warrants were related to a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2020 crash in Lauderhill. Elijah Kamer, who turned 24 the day before his arrest Saturday,...
Miami Beach police officers may now arrest repeat cigarette smokers on the beach
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The new year started in Miami Beach with a ban on cigarette smoking on the beach and at public parks after most city commissioners voted in support of it. It’s a measure that Dave Dobler, of the Volunteer Cleanup nonprofit organization, and other local environmental...
Girl, woman injured during Miami-Dade crash killing 3 on I-95, good Samaritans say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Augusto Vega and Priscilla Haisley started 2023 as good Samaritans in Miami-Dade County, and the condition of the girl and the woman they had helped concerned them on Monday. Vega said they had just left a New Year’s Eve concert early Sunday morning and were...
Baby born in Coral Springs 30 seconds into 2023
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new bundle of joy arrived for a South Florida family just 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. Liaxandra Dolne Almeda came into the world at 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Broward Health Coral Springs. Her parents arrived by...
Search for I-95 shooter continues after woman hurt, Maserati riddled with bullets
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman driving in a Maserati on Interstate 95 was shot several times by an unknown assailant that police are now trying to identify. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was driving north on I-95 in the area of Northwest 119th Street on Sunday.
First South Florida newborns of 2023 welcomed at hospitals in Coral Springs, Homestead
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – South Florida welcomed its first babies of the New Year early Sunday morning. Broward Health in Coral Springs sharing their first delivery of 2023 was a 5-pound 13-ounce baby girl born right at the stroke of midnight. She is the first child of her North...
Hialeah man arrested for stealing over $800 in pharmacy items, authorities say
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A Hialeah man was arrested Friday after he attempted to leave an Upper Keys pharmacy without paying for more than $800 worth of items, authorities said. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to the CVS pharmacy in Key Largo...
3 people dead, 2 injured following fiery crash along I-95
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County. According to the Florida...
This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg was joined by Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for a one-on-one conversation during the first show of 2023. The full interview can be seen at the top of this page.
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 1, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the first episode of This Week in South Florida of 2023, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. The full episode can be seen at the...
Missing 67-year-old found in good health, police say
MIAMI – The Miami Police Department announced that a 67-year-old man that was reported missing early Saturday morning has been found. According to police, Jaime Yanez was last seen around 3 a.m. in the Wynwood area. Police said Yanez was found in good health.
This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava, Lamar Fisher, Craig Cates
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is no denying that 2022 had its challenges in South Florida. On the first This Week in South Florida show of 2023, we thought we would look ahead to priorities, progress and predictions for the New Year. To that end, every county mayor in...
Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida
MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
Judge names new Miami-Dade interim clerk of courts
MIAMI – Luis G. Montaldo started to serve as Miami-Dade County’s new interim clerk of courts on Monday. Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the former general counsel for the clerk of courts, to replace Harvey Ruvin, who died on Dec. 31. “Mr. Montaldo was Mr. Ruvin’s...
Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon Year’
MIAMI – Happy New Year!. Well, not quite just yet, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party. Miami Children’s Museum celebrated the New Year just a little bit earlier on Saturday. Kids were able to ring in the New Year...
Hurricanes move up to No. 12 in AP, Coaches poll
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team keeps moving on up. The Canes were ranked No. 12 on Monday in both the AP and Coaches polls. Last week, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 14. Miami had a win at Notre Dame this week. It was the Hurricanes’...
