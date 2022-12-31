ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Detectives investigate shooting injuring 1 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An abandoned gun and a pair of black Gucci rubber slides were on the pavement after a shooting injured one person on Monday in Fort Lauderdale. Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Chateau Park Drive and Northwest 12 Street, near the Lauderdale Manors Park Pool.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Man charged in deadly 2020 Lauderhill crash; cops say he was high on weed

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Following a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, authorities arrested a North Lauderdale man on outstanding vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter warrants. The warrants were related to a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2020 crash in Lauderhill. Elijah Kamer, who turned 24 the day before his arrest Saturday,...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Baby born in Coral Springs 30 seconds into 2023

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A new bundle of joy arrived for a South Florida family just 30 seconds after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day. Liaxandra Dolne Almeda came into the world at 5 pounds, 13 ounces at Broward Health Coral Springs. Her parents arrived by...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
3 people dead, 2 injured following fiery crash along I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. It happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in the area of Northwest 95th Street in Miami-Dade County. According to the Florida...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida: Vickie Cartwright

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg was joined by Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright for a one-on-one conversation during the first show of 2023. The full interview can be seen at the top of this page.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 1, 2023

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the first episode of This Week in South Florida of 2023, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates and Broward Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. The full episode can be seen at the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Missing 67-year-old found in good health, police say

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department announced that a 67-year-old man that was reported missing early Saturday morning has been found. According to police, Jaime Yanez was last seen around 3 a.m. in the Wynwood area. Police said Yanez was found in good health.
MIAMI, FL
Delays reported as computer issue slows flights in, out of Florida

MIAMI – A computer issue forced the Federal Aviation Administration to slow flights into Florida Monday, causing delays for travelers, officials said. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the issue relates to the En Route Automation Modernization, also known as ERAM, air traffic control system. According to CNN, delays...
FLORIDA STATE
Judge names new Miami-Dade interim clerk of courts

MIAMI – Luis G. Montaldo started to serve as Miami-Dade County’s new interim clerk of courts on Monday. Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie appointed Montaldo, the former general counsel for the clerk of courts, to replace Harvey Ruvin, who died on Dec. 31. “Mr. Montaldo was Mr. Ruvin’s...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon Year’

MIAMI – Happy New Year!. Well, not quite just yet, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party. Miami Children’s Museum celebrated the New Year just a little bit earlier on Saturday. Kids were able to ring in the New Year...
MIAMI, FL
Hurricanes move up to No. 12 in AP, Coaches poll

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team keeps moving on up. The Canes were ranked No. 12 on Monday in both the AP and Coaches polls. Last week, the Hurricanes were ranked No. 14. Miami had a win at Notre Dame this week. It was the Hurricanes’...
CORAL GABLES, FL

