Rutgers (9-4, 1-1) at No. 1 Purdue (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Rutgers - Purdue. For Scarlet Knight fans, the two go together with an incredible last-second shot by Ron Harper Jr. to defeat the No. 1 Boilermakers. A little over a year later, the game goes to Mackey Arena with the Boilers at the top of the nation once again.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO