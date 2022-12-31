ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Related
cbs12.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sebastian

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after a crash in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said there was a crash on Barber Street and U.S. Highway 1, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. After an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman was headed...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WFLA

Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
LAKE WALES, FL
WCJB

More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County

Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
BELLE ISLE, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
VERO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

