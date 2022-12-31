Read full article on original website
Related
cbs12.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Sebastian
SEBASTIAN, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after a crash in Sebastian. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said there was a crash on Barber Street and U.S. Highway 1, just after 5 p.m. on Monday. After an investigation, Florida Highway Patrol said a 62-year-old woman was headed...
Early morning shooting under investigation in Lake Wales
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Lake Wales Monday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Appaloosa Road at about 3:15 a.m. Authorities tell News Channel 8 one person was shot, and their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Further information about the shooting was […]
Central Florida man killed in multi-car crash on New Year’s Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Year’s Eve crash at a Deltona intersection took the life of a 24-year-old man. On Saturday, around 11:25 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
Florida man accused of temporarily blinding Brevard Sheriff’s Office pilot with laser pointer
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Bay man is in jail charged with a felony after deputies say he pointed a laser at a sheriff’s office helicopter, temporarily blinding the pilot. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to the sheriff’s office, their helicopter was up...
WCJB
More than 60 people rescued from Ferris wheel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Orange County Fire Rescue said they safely rescued all riders on The Wheel at ICON Park after it lost power on Saturday evening, according to an ICON Park representative. Video from the park shows sparks coming from a section of The Wheel on New Year’s...
WESH
Palm Bay police: Man accused of stabbing, injuring roommate taken into custody
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Bay police say an incident thought to be a shooting was actually a stabbing. According to the Palm Bay Police Department, they responded to Malabar Road and Eldron Boulevard Sunday. The victim of a stabbing attack in a Palm Bay neighborhood late New Year’s...
WESH
Man killed in Volusia County crash on New Year's Eve, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed one person Saturday night in Deltona. According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a crash at Howland Boulevard and Fort Smith Boulevard shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies believe that a 2010 Kia...
WESH
FHP: 6 people injured in Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A crash in Orange County on Saturday injured several people. A Nissan Altima was headed east on Hoffner Avenue. The driver said as he approached a curve, he lost control of the car and swerved to the left before the car ran off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
fox35orlando.com
FHP: 6 hurt after car crashes into wall in Orange County
Six people were transported to the hospital after a vehicle struck a wall on Saturday morning in Belle Isle, Florida. A spokesperson for Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Oak Island Road and Hoffner Avenue. A Nissan Altima was traveling eastbound on Hoffner Ave approaching Oak Island Road...
WESH
Deputies: Man stabbed, injured in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at some of the top headlines. The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured. On New Year's Day, around 5:30 a.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Edgewater Drive after receiving reports of gunshots being heard.
click orlando
1 hospitalized after fire in garage fills home with smoke, Orange County firefighters say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was hospitalized after a fire Saturday morning at a home on Lake Pickett, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The fire on Sailfin Drive resulted in smoke in the home, a department spokesperson said. [TRENDING: Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600...
Central Florida man arrested after choking Uber driver; steals his car, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard man was arrested after he assaulted an Uber driver and attempted to steal his car, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office received a call from the driver who said a man choked and kicked him out of his red Jeep.
WESH
Police: 15-year-old arrested after Volusia County shooting injures 3
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. Chief Jakari Young said the shooting happened in the parking lot of 1184 North Nova Road. According to Young, three victims were transported to Halifax Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. The...
WESH
Volusia County working to repair beaches still damaged by hurricanes
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a stretch of Daytona Beach, south of International Speedway Boulevard, was jam-packed with vehicles and beachgoers for the first time in a while. The area was torn up by two hurricanes this past season. There are 33 vehicle access ramps along Volusia County's...
23-year-old arrested for murdering his brother, Polk County deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested on a Polk County warrant for first-degree murder. The victim, Luis Contreras Marrero, 35, of Lake Wales was fatally shot on Christmas Eve. This happened on Dec. 24 at around 11:30 p.m. in the Enchanted Grove Mobile Home Park. Detectives...
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run crash, driver arrested for DUI, troopers say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a Kissimmee man was killed by a drunk driver in Sumter County. The crash happened Friday night around 7:25 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 171. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
cbs12.com
Undercover investigation leads to the arrest of known drug dealer in Vero Beach: Sheriff
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man out on bond is behind bars yet again after an undercover drug bust caught him with multiple drugs. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said through various investigative tactics, detectives were able to identify 41-year-old Leroy White as a significant drug dealer and supplier in Indian River County. Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for the following: sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a daycare, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a communication device.
cbs12.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
fox35orlando.com
Manatee appeared to be stranded on beach in Daytona Beach Shores before freeing itself
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A manatee appeared to become stranded at Daytona Beach Shores where rescue teams were attempting to assess the marine mammal's health. Volusia County Beach Patrol told FOX 35 News that it received reports of a manatee on the shore around 11:15 a.m. The manatee did not appear to have obvious signs of injury.
Playalinda Beach to reopen after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County beach will reopen next week after a destructive hurricane season. Hurricanes Ian and Nicole forced the beach to close because of the heavy winds and rain damaging the dunes. Since then, workers have been cleaning up the mess for people to visit.
Comments / 1