ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB splits New Year's Eve doubleheader with NNU

BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
BILLINGS, MT
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023

BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever

Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings

A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Gas price relief in 2023?

Drivers in Billings are enjoying continued lower prices at the pump!. GasBuddy lists the average price per gallon at most stations is $2.89 per gallon. What will the yearly national average price of gas be nationwide in 2923?. Gas prices are projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?

The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy