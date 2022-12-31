Read full article on original website
Northwest Nazarene's late bucket sinks MSU Billings women's basketball
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings women's basketball team's go-ahead buzzer-beater attempt fell short, sinking it in an 80-79 defeat to Northwest Nazarene at Alterowitz Gymnasium to give the Yellowjackets a third straight loss. A layup with five seconds remaining from the Nighthawks' (7-5 overall, 3-1 Great Northwest Athletic...
MSUB splits New Year's Eve doubleheader with NNU
BILLINGS--The Yellowjacket men and women were hoping to end their 2022 on a high note with wins over visiting Northwest Nazarene University. The men were up first, and after carrying a narrow lead at the half, they rallied behind Carrington Wiggins' 18 points and Jalen Tot's 12 to end with a 54-48 victory over the Nighthawks.
MSU Billings men's hoops ekes out narrow win over Northwest Nazarene
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team continued its hot start to conference play by edging out Northwest Nazarene in a 54-48 win Saturday at Alterowitz Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets (10-4 overall, 4-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) improved upon the program's best-ever start to GNAC play since the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight.
Fog could make travel difficult from Billings east and south overnight. Visibility will be reduced to around a half mile at times with slick roads as moisture freezes.
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Average temperatures to welcome 2023
Around here, a "typical" winter never seems to be so much as average, but rather a swing of extremes. So, a week of average temperatures doesn't seem..."typical".
St. Vincent welcomes first baby of 2023
BILLINGS, Mt: In the Magic City, St. Vincent Healthcare welcomed its first baby of 2023 at the hospital this morning. The baby boy, Aidoneus Strock, was born shortly before 2:30 am at Saint Vincent's Labor and Delivery Unit. Aidoneus, just as the Greek name symbolizes, was born healthy, strong, and...
Wyoming family faces long road to recovery following Billings crash
The father of the family, Kurt Layher, explained that while they are all alive, they have a long road ahead of them.
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Juvenile stabbed at Rimrock Mall in Billings
Billings Police say a juvenile male was stabbed at Rimrock Mall Friday evening during an altercation with another juvenile male.
Mall patrons and employees shaken up following stabbing on Friday
A fight inside Rimrock Mall on Friday led to the stabbing of a juvenile and mall patrons and employees feeling scared.
Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised
If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
Parents Of Sheridan Area Family Recovering In Hospital From Vehicle Collision In Billings
A Sheridan area husband and wife are recovering at medical facilities in Billings, Montana after the vehicle they were in was T-boned by a teenage driver who had no insurance. The Billings Police Department says at around 6:30pm Tuesday (December 27th), Kurt Layher, his wife and their 2 teenaged children had just left the Pizza Ranch in the Billings Heights area, which is on the northeast side of Billings, when their vehicle they were in, was hit by another vehicle that witnesses say was going at around 60-70 miles per hour.
Yellowstone County sheriff recounts top helicopter missions
It's like a scene from an action movie, repeated dozens of times during the past 18 months, since the county secured the 1971 military surplus chopper from California.
CNA course filling Montana's healthcare worker gap on tribal land
Entering the healthcare field is often overwhelming, with high upfront costs to get started, and in Montana, there’s also the reality of having to travel to get to class.
Billings veterinarian speaks about Yellowstone County lice outbreak
Lice live on their hosts, so unlike fleas and ticks, they’re not likely to jump ship unless it’s on to a new four-legged target.
Cleaning up after the holidays? Here’s where you can recycle your live Christmas tree in Montana
HELENA, Mont. - It’s that time of year again as many pack up decorations and take out their Christmas tree, and many places across Montana are giving former Christmas trees a new purpose. In Bozeman, the Forestry Division provides post-holiday Christmas tree recycling and composts trees to be used...
Montana just one among 27 states that raised its minimum wage this Monday
According to the Montana Department of Labor, only 4.2% of the state’s workforce was making minimum wage in 2022.
Gas price relief in 2023?
Drivers in Billings are enjoying continued lower prices at the pump!. GasBuddy lists the average price per gallon at most stations is $2.89 per gallon. What will the yearly national average price of gas be nationwide in 2923?. Gas prices are projected to be nearly 50 cents cheaper in 2023...
Wait, the Most Expensive Rental House in Billings Costs HOW MUCH?
The housing market in Billings is absolutely absurd for most folks trying to get by. Especially when it comes to renting, as the average 1-bedroom apartment in Billings costs $875 per month. If that's the average, what are the limits of how high rent could go? This house in Billings is a rental that might be perfect for roommates, but it's still insanely expensive even for four people.
