FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio bison ranchers to star in new documentary film.Yanasa TVThornville, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central dims lights on Richmond Edison
Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-33 win against Richmond Edison in Ohio girls basketball on January 2. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Richmond Edison after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
landgrantholyland.com
Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things
The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
Look: Football World Reacts To Ryan Day's Performance
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took a lot of heat following the Buckeyes' loss to Michigan at the end of the regular season. This was the program's second straight loss to their arch rival. Day was rightly criticized for his team's performance. But on Saturday night, Ohio State gave...
landgrantholyland.com
OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
elisportsnetwork.com
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl – Joel Klatt reacts | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Joel discusses how Kirby Smart and Ryan Day both called excellent games, and speaks on whether a late-game targeting hit should have been called. This post was originally published on this site.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
