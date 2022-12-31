Read full article on original website
Police investigating fatal crash in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal crash Monday evening. Police say two people are dead after a car accident near 21st Street and Prospect Ave. KCPD says only one vehicle was involved in the incident. The crash reportedly occurred just after 4:30 p.m.
Kansas City police investigating crash that killed 2 people Monday afternoon
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a crash that killed two people on Monday afternoon.
Kansas City, Kansas, police investigating death of Wyandotte County deputy
The death of a Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation, the department announced on Monday.
Police identify man shot and killed by KCK officers after driving away in a patrol car
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department has identified the man shot and killed Friday morning by police in the 9400 block of Parallel Parkway. The suspect, Thomas Marshall, 53, was a Kansas City, Kansas resident. Police say Marshall pointed a gun at multiple officers and,...
Mother and associate of fugitive, both charged with assisting with escape from Cass County Jail
The mother and an associate of former fugitive Trevor Sparks of Kansas City, Mo., who was apprehended, have been charged in federal court with assisting in his escape from the Cass County Jail earlier this month. Dawn Branstietter, 54, of Blue Springs, Mo., the mother of Sparks, and Nicholas Parris,...
Family not notified after MSHP chase, fiery crash in Platte County
A Kansas City, Missouri, family says they're shaken and skeptical after the death of a loved one following a Missouri State Highway Patrol chase.
Independence police investigating homicide near 40 Hwy
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Around 1 p.m. officers were called to the 9000 block of East US 40 Hwy in regard to a shooting. Officers arrived and found an adult male inside the Short Stop Gas Station with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene. The suspect fled the area. This incident is still […]
Police fatally shoot man in Kansas City suburb
OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas shot and killed a man who approached them with an “edged weapon” after a New Year’s Eve disturbance, police said. Officers were called to a disturbance Saturday night at a home in the Kansas City suburb of Olathe, Sgt. Joel Yeldell said in a news release.
Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs
With marijuana legalized in Missouri, KCPD may lift its drug police to fill a shortage of 911 dispatchers. Missouri minimum wage workers will now see an 85 cent increase, from $11.15 an hour to $12 an hour. Meanwhile, Kansas' minimum wage is the same as the federal minimum wage: $7.25.
Police investigating deadly shooting at gas station in Independence
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a homicide Sunday afternoon. Police say at around 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9000 block of East U.S . 40 Hwy. An unidentified witness called to report a shooting in the parking lot of...
Search continues for inmate who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
1 dead in early Monday morning 2-vehicle crash in Lawrence
One person died and a second person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Lawrence, Kansas.
Baldwin City man arrested following attempted capital murder
BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Baldwin City man is behind bars for what police have dubbed an attempted capital murder following two separate shootings outside a local restaurant and library. Just after 7:10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, the Baldwin City Police Department says that officials were called to...
1 injured in New Year's Eve crash at 39th Street, Broadway Boulevard
1 person is in critical condition after a New Year's Eve crash in Kansas City, Missouri.
Man killed in shooting outside of Independence gas station
INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed outside of a gas station in Independence on Sunday afternoon. The shooting happened in the 9000 block of E. US 40 Highway. Police say an individual called them and said they witnessed a shooting that happened outside of the gas...
Man shot to death Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri
One man was found shot to death Friday night in east KCMO, marking the city's 169th homicide of the year.
KCPD tackles dispatcher shortage, may drop anti-marijuana requirement
Grandmother describes helping woman who escaped being held captive in Excelsior Springs. Nearly three months after an extensive investigation began into a rape and kidnapping, Rose Crowley is speaking about the morning she helped a woman on her granddaughter's front porch.
KCPD considers drug policy change amid dispatcher shortage
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Picture this: A loved one is experiencing a medical emergency. You pick up to phone, frantically call 911, and you’re put on hold. That’s a reality in Kansas City, Missouri, right now, and it starts with a staffing shortage. Callers in Kansas City...
Man in custody following deadly shooting near E. 17th Street, Winchester Avenue
The shooting was reported just before 8:20 p.m. near E. 17th Street and Walnut Avenue.
