HS Roundup: Maysville stays unbeaten

By Times Recorder
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago

MARIETTA — Hayden Jarrett poured in 23 points, as Maysville raced out to a big early lead then held off Parkersburg for a 54-49 win in the River City Classic on Friday night at Marietta College.

The Panthers, who improved to 9-0, led 24-10 after one quarter and were up 34-21 at the half, as Jarrett had 13 points, Alex Bobb eight and Cole Roberts seven in the first two quarters.

Parkersburg trimmed into that deficit in the third, but Bobb hit a 3 at the horn to send the Panthers ahead 43-36 entering the fourth.

Bobb finished with 14 points and Connor Larimer added eight for Maysville, which was 19 of 41 from the field and 7 of 16 on 3s.

Parkersburg made 22 of 47 field goals and 4 of 11 3s.

Crooksville 71, Miller 44: Vaughn Childress and Ryan Moore combined for 18 points in a 27-point first quarter, as the Ceramics (1-8) earned their first win of the season.

Childress finished with 17 points and Moore chipped in 13 for Crooksville, which led 27-10 through one quarter, 43-27 at the half and 50-31 after three.

Ryan Taylor added 12 points and Konlan McIntyre collected nine points for the winners.

Fairfield Union 55, Sheridan 45: Raine Rodich scored 19 and Reed Coconis added 18, as the Generals (4-5) fell on the road to the Falcons.

The Sheridan reserves won 45-37, as Evan Anderson had 15 points and Kory Holden added 11.

Licking Valley 73, Philo 58: Wesley Wilson scored 23 points and Cade Searls added 19, as the host Electrics (3-6) trailed 29-24 at the half, but the Panthers were too much in the second half.

Cam Walker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half for Valley, which led 53-44 entering the fourth quarter.

Girls Basketball

Crooksville 58, Miller 36: Sonni Nelson collected a team-best 14 points, as the visiting Ceramics (2-9) led 17-1 through one quarter and never looked back.

Brynn Lundell and Kenzie Printz had 10 points apiece for Crooksville, which was up 28-8 at the half and 41-26 through three quarters.

Lexi Van Meter had nine points and Rylee Chamberlin chipped in eight counters in the winning effort.

West Muskingum 53, Licking Valley 23: Caitlyn Drake scored 12 points, as the Tornadoes improved to 6-4 with a road win.

Hannah Roberts and Jayden Thornton added nine points apiece for West M, which led 14-2 after one quarter and 27-7 at the half.

Wrestling

Philo's Lincicome earns MVP honors, claims title: The Electrics' Drew Lincicome earned Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weight classes and surpassed 100 career victories after capturing the 190-pound title in the Skyline Bowling Invitational at Gallia Academy.

Philo placed third as a team with 189 points, trailing only first-place Westfall (234.5) and second-place Huntington (200), while Crooksville was eighth (154).

Talan Bailey (150) finished second, Ryan Smith (106) placed fourth, Griffin Swartz (132) and Jack Lincicome (165) were fifth, Gibson Swartz (175) was seventh and William Armstrong (157) came in eighth for the Electrics.

Corbyn Browning (120) and Christian Browning (126) placed second to lead the Ceramics, while Jacob Hammer (132) and Hunter Browning (144) were fourth, Andrew Rollins (285) took sixth and Brayden Taylor (150) was eighth.

Maysville, Zanesville compete at St. Clairsville: Christian Ramirez (285) came in second, Vince Coleman (106) placed third, Thomas Mayle (132) was fourth to lead the Blue Devils, while Logan Wilhite (144) placed second to pace the Panthers.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: HS Roundup: Maysville stays unbeaten

