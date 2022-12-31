ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bounce back win: Chippewa rebounds from tough losses to beat Northwestern

By Dan Brown
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
DOYLESTOWN — It has been a challenging two weeks for Chippewa.

After an undefeated start through their first seven games, and a lot of momentum, a pair of bitter losses over the past 14 days had thrown a roadblock in what has been an impressive opening month of the year.

The Chipps battled adversity once again Friday night, clinging to a fourth-quarter lead against Northwestern before hitting a handful of key shots and taking care of the ball en route to a hard-fought 67-59 Wayne County Athletic League victory.

“Ever since my freshman year, coach has always told me how basketball is a roller-coaster ride; it has its ups-and-downs,” said senior guard Caleb Gasser, who finished with a game-high 22 points. “The ride might’ve been going down the past two weeks, but he kept telling us that it will make the highs that much sweeter.

“We just had to keep fighting and keep working.”

That they did as Chippewa (8-2, 3-2) was able to hold off a late surge by the Huskies (1-8, 1-4) — something that doomed them in a bitter overtime loss to Norwayne two weeks ago — and snap a two-game losing skid.

“We needed this,” Chipps coach D.J. Schrock said. “The guys kept stressing after we lost our second (Dec. 27 to Waynedale) and I kept telling them not to freak out. There’s a lot of season left.”

While there still was a couple of possessions in those closing moments of the fourth that Chippewa might want back, the team was able to make enough plays to overcome a run that helped Northwestern cut the deficit to 57-52 with 3:10 left in regulation.

Behind that was the sure-handed Gasser.

The veteran came through with a handful of clutch plays, which included back-to-back 3-pointers after the Huskies got within two possessions and then by going a perfect 4-for-4 at the free throw line to close things out.

This coming after Gasser was face-guarded for most of the night and limited to two points in the first half before finishing the night 7-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, along with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

It’s something that Gasser admits the team lacked in that setback to the league-leading Bobcats earlier this month.

“I think against Norwayne we went into prevent mode a little too soon,” he said. “Tonight, we were pushing and moving the ball a little more.

“I had a little more confidence, too,” Gasser added. “I think we’re starting to learn when it’s the right shot and the right time.”

Despite the two teams trading the lead in the opening four minutes, the Chipps were in control for much of the night but didn’t break the game open until it was able to extend the advantage out to 15 points after the first two of Gasser’s four 3-pointers on the night in what would be a 10-point quarter for him.

Northwestern didn’t go away quietly, however, as it opened the fourth on the 9-2 run that saw senior guard Brett Alberts (22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals) have an and-one and a reverse layup.

Gasser canned a 3-pointer on the next possession and then, following a Brandon Barnette basket, hit another one after the team had the ball for nearly a minute.

Those shots, along with a block by Logan Toler of Alberts on the next play, seemed to shift the momentum back to Chippewa for good.

“That’s a coach’s dream to have a guy like that,” Schrock said of Gasser. “We trust him shooting it and hit some big ones there in some tough situations.”

For the Huskies, and longtime coach Mark Alberts Jr., it was a night of missed opportunities.

Aside of the late run that nearly helped them capture the lead late, missed shots from the outside and a handful of turnovers made it tough as Northwestern went 4-of-22 from 3-point range and committed 16 turnovers on the night.

“We gift-wrapped this game for them,” Alberts Jr. said. “When you’re playing in a game like this, on the road, you can’t do things like that.

“We did a good job of not allowing Gasser to have many shots in the first half, but then — once he made one — he just got going.”

With Gasser limited early, the Chipps got huge production from forward Tillman Brown and guard Russell Gabor. Brown had eight of his 12 points in the opening quarter of play, while Gabor was impressive off the bench with 11 points in the first half, including going 3-for-7 from the outside, as the Chippewa bench outscored Northwestern’s 18-2.

Combine that with Ethan Douglas' 12 rebounds and pair of blocks and Chippewa able to keep the Huskies to limited opportunities in those early moments.

For Northwestern, guards Brandon Barnette (13 points) and Owen Ferriman (10) provided some offense, with Luke Wright ripping down a game-high 14 boards.

But the night belonged to a Chipps team that needed a win heading into 2023 as it still has aspirations of competing for its first WCAL crown in over three decades.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Schrock said. “These last two weeks have been tough, and this was a hard-fought win.”

