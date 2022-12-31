ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvay, NY

AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
Rainy New Year's Eve then record warmth possible midweek!

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A strong weather system brought record warmth to CNY on Friday. Syracuse reached a high of 63 degrees! Breaking the old record of 58 degrees set back in 1990. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for images in this article) Today, the center of this system rolls through CNY...
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo

Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
What's on the Menu?: Spatchcock Funk makes Smoked Salmon Spread in studio

Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Smoked Salmon Spread!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
Amazon truck forced to turn around on Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday

SALINA, N.Y. — Another truck crash into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge was avoided Friday as police were able to intervene and make the Amazon truck turn around. There have been multiple incidents where trucks have crashed into the infamous parkway bridge that boasts only a 10’ 9” clearance.
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon

UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
Syracuse reaches a record high, people get outside and enjoy it

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse hit a high of 63 degrees on Friday, the warmest recorded temperature for December 30th in history. With such warm weather, a lot of people in Syracuse and the surrounding area got outside to enjoy it. Car washes, Onondaga Lake Parkway, and the ice skating...
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.

Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located

CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center

The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
