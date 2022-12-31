Read full article on original website
Central New York restaurants that closed and opened in 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York had a busy year in 2022 with the number of new restaurants that came and restaurants that closed. Either you lost your favorite place, or you found a new one, there was lots of change in the CNY restaurant world. Although we lost some well-known places like Anything […]
cnycentral.com
AAA: Gas prices drop slightly to start the New Year
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday is $3.39. That's a drop of 3 cents compared to a week ago. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.22, up 12 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.40, down 2 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Rainy New Year's Eve then record warmth possible midweek!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - A strong weather system brought record warmth to CNY on Friday. Syracuse reached a high of 63 degrees! Breaking the old record of 58 degrees set back in 1990. (See the PHOTO GALLERY for images in this article) Today, the center of this system rolls through CNY...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo
Syracuse DPW workers given a true hero welcome home from Buffalo. Syracuse, N.Y. — A well-deserved welcome home is what Syracuse city officials said regarding the nine DPW workers who spent the past few days helping to clear out the massive snow in Buffalo. "I mean we brought down...
iheart.com
Happy New Year from WSYR Radio and Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!
It's a new year in Central New York. As we start 2023, all of us at NewsRadio 570 WSYR would like to wish you health and happiness! We hope that you continue to trust us for news and information on "Syracuse's Morning News with Dave Allen!"
The best restaurant in New York visited by Guy Fieri: report
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
cnycentral.com
What's on the Menu?: Spatchcock Funk makes Smoked Salmon Spread in studio
Syracuse, NY — In this week's, "What's on the Menu?", segment on Weekend Today in Central York, viewers learn how to make Smoked Salmon Spread!. Watch the clip above for step-by-step instruction. For more recipes visit Spatchcock Funk's YouTube page. Matt Read will appear on NBC 3 Sunday mornings...
cnycentral.com
Amazon truck forced to turn around on Onondaga Lake Parkway Friday
SALINA, N.Y. — Another truck crash into the Onondaga Parkway Bridge was avoided Friday as police were able to intervene and make the Amazon truck turn around. There have been multiple incidents where trucks have crashed into the infamous parkway bridge that boasts only a 10’ 9” clearance.
localsyr.com
25-year-old man shot in both legs Friday night in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police confirm a 25-year-old man was shot in both legs on Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Highland Street off Park Street for a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene, they found the 25-year-old...
WKTV
Utica Police on scene of a standoff on Linwood Place Monday afternoon
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica Police were on the scene of a standoff located on Linwood Place Monday afternoon. Officials with the Utica Police Department told NEWSChannel 2 the individual had been inside his home with a knife. Police say the individual was barricaded inside the home. The situation followed a domestic incident that happened earlier in the day, Monday. According to officials, the situation first began around 12:45 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse reaches a record high, people get outside and enjoy it
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse hit a high of 63 degrees on Friday, the warmest recorded temperature for December 30th in history. With such warm weather, a lot of people in Syracuse and the surrounding area got outside to enjoy it. Car washes, Onondaga Lake Parkway, and the ice skating...
WKTV
South Street business destroyed in early morning Utica fire.
Utica, N.Y.-- A South Street building was destroyed by an early morning two alarm fire on New Year's Day. The first call for the fire at 645 South Street came in just after 1:30 AM. According to the Utica Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building and heavy fire in the entire building. 2 residents who were inside at the time were able to escape uninjured, however 2 firefighters were treated for minor injuries and released. The fire's cause is under investigation by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Utica Fire Marshall's Office.
House of the Week: Owners would ‘love to see’ a young family purchase their Oneida home
ONEIDA, N.Y. – The beautiful brick Center-Hall Colonial at 369 Genesee Street in Oneida makes an impression. It certainly made one on Kelly Reginelli and her husband Frank.
cnycentral.com
Missing vulnerable adult in Onondaga County located
CAMILLUS, N.Y. — ***UPDATE***. Troopers said Syracuse Police have located 70-year-old Atif Hasan in good health. _____________________________________________________________________________________. New York State Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult. Troopers said Atif Hassan, 70, was last seen December 31, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at a bus stop in front of...
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
8 Impressive Guinness World Records Set In Upstate New York
Remember when you were a kid and couldn't wait to get your hands on the latest Guinness World Records book? You'd pour over it for hours while daydreaming about the world record you would one day set. Millions of people around the world have had the same dream of holding...
cnycentral.com
2022 ended rainy and mild, but 2023 starts out chillier and drier
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Happy 2023! It really hasn't been feeling like the end of December and start of January. Temperatures have been in the 50s and 40s Saturday night with off and on rain in the area. Do you know anyone who traveled down to New York City to watch the...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police say avoid 400 block of Shuart Ave, tell neighbors to shelter in place
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — At 10:50 a.m. Monday, the Syracuse Police Department sent out an alert for people to avoid the 400 block of Shuart Ave if possible and for those who live in the immediate area to shelter in place until further notice. Syracuse Police did not provide details...
cnycentral.com
Binghamton teen arrested for attempted robbery of Ithaca mini mart, was armed with a rifle
ITHACA, N.Y. — Eighteen-year-old Sean J. Reese was arrested Friday night in Ithaca for attempted robbery with a weapon. On Friday at approximately 7 p.m. the Tompkins County 911 Center received a 911 call from the Dandy Mini Mart on 805 W. Buffalo St. Employees on the scene reported...
14850.com
First baby of the New Year arrives at Cayuga Medical Center
The first baby of the New Year at Cayuga Medical Center was born at 6:44am on January 1st, 2023, according to a statement from CMC on Sunday afternoon. Weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces, Gemma Elizabeth Anderson is the firstborn child of Julie Smith and Joshua Anderson of Ithaca. For...
