San Francisco, CA

Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins Potential Return Date Revealed

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
 3 days ago

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is nearing his return

The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for 13 games, but they may be getting him back soon. The versatile forward had been sidelined with an adductor injury, and right as he was cleared to return, Wiggins came down with an illness that extended his absence. Now feeling better, the Warriors may be getting him back as soon as next game.

Before Friday night's game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins could make his return on Monday vs. the Hawks. The Warriors wanted Wiggins to get multiple practices in before returning to game action, and with two days off in between now and their next game, there will be a chance for him to do that.

The Warriors have been playing better basketball lately, even in the absence of Wiggins and Steph Curry, but they are certainly ready to get some pieces back. Wiggins provides a key element to Golden State's offense and defense, and is an irreplaceable piece to their team.

It is good news that Wiggins feels good enough to practice, and if all goes well in between now and Monday, his return could come against the Atlanta Hawks. This would be a huge lift for the Warriors, especially if Curry's return is not too far behind.

The Warriors will take on Portland on Friday night without Wiggins, but he could be back for their next game.

