Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Your Stories: When does the new law for unwanted telemarketing calls take effect?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For some it happens daily or even multiple times a day – a call from an unknown number, you pick it up and it’s a telemarketer. Most people hang up right away. On December 6, 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation giving customers...
New laws go into effect for Connecticut in 2023
Several new laws have gone into effect for the start of the new year.
5 New Laws You Should Know For 2023 In New York State
Today kicks off a new year across New York and with 2023 comes some new laws that you need to know about. Nearly 200 new laws will go on the books this year but we wanted to focus on some of them that will have a bigger impact on you in 2023.
News 12
New laws go into effect across New York state
New York state is ringing in the new year with some new laws that are now in effect. Among them is Briana’s Law. This is a law that requires operators of mechanically propelled boats to complete a boating safety course. It is named for Briana Lieneck, an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a speeding and intoxicated boater on the Great South Bay in 2005. The law is now in effect.
wwnytv.com
New state laws go into effect Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1
New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
wnynewsnow.com
Pay Transparency In NY
ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations...
WHEC TV-10
New Yorkers can now get paid family leave to care for siblings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in New York, people can get paid family leave to care for their brother or sister. For some reason, siblings weren’t considered family in New York, but today that’s one of the laws that changed. Last year, Jean Wells in...
‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional
Bronson Winslow on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York’s gun ban in churches has hit a brick wall. According to court documents, a federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on concealed weapons in churches is unconstitutional. According to the preliminary injunction granted by Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York, the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional because it violates the gun rights of worshipers and prevents them from freely exercising their religious beliefs. As reported in The Reload, Spencer v. Nigrelli was the third case that found the law The post ‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase
Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023
A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Approves Pay Raise For New York Lawmakers
Governor Kathy Hochul of New York handed state legislators a $32,000 pay hike just 45 minutes before the year 2023 began. NY Governor Kathy Hochul.Photo byNew York National Guard From Flickr.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.
Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
Breaking down New York’s new laws in 2023
Governor Kathy Hochul signed 10 new laws in action for 2023 and five of those are taking effect today, January 1.
Judge rules NY gun ban in places of worship is unconstitutional, but restriction remains for now
While a federal judge says the ban on guns in places of worship is unconstitutional, the restriction remains in place while the state appeals. The prohibition of guns in churches, mosques, synagogues and other places of worship will remain in place while the state appeals a federal judge’s decision. [ more › ]
Credit Cards Companies Must End Corrupt Practices in New York
New York officials are making major changes to credit cards and gift cards to "protect" Empire State residents. Just before Christmas, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a package of legislation that officials believe will "protect" New Yorkers from "exploitative credit and gift card practices in New York." New York State Cracks...
Kathy Hochul giving over $20 million to help renters and homeowners: See who will get the money
It won't be wrong to say that the housing crisis is a decade-long problem in New York. The main reason is that the supply does not meet the demand. Also, a vast majority of residents have no or little money to afford shelter.
N.J.’s minimum wage is going up Sunday
New Jersey’s minimum wage workers are about to get another pay raise. They’ll start making $14.13 an hour on Sunday, up $1.13. It is the latest increase required under 2019 legislation raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2024 for most employees.
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.
Comments / 5