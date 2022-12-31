ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New laws go into effect across New York state

New York state is ringing in the new year with some new laws that are now in effect. Among them is Briana’s Law. This is a law that requires operators of mechanically propelled boats to complete a boating safety course. It is named for Briana Lieneck, an 11-year-old girl who was killed by a speeding and intoxicated boater on the Great South Bay in 2005. The law is now in effect.
New state laws go into effect Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Year’s Day means new laws in New York. They range from a minimum wage increase to new regulations for telemarketers. Starting next year, telemarketers are required to give customers the option to be added to “Do Not Call” lists immediately after stating their name and company.
New year, new laws: Here are some taking effect in NY on Jan. 1

New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, left, presides over the Senate during a special legislative session to consider new firearms regulations for concealed-carry permits in the Senate Chamber at the state Capitol in Albany. Some 39 bills will become law in New York on Jan. 1. The new measures include lengthening the voter registration period and compensation for college athletes. [ more › ]
Pay Transparency In NY

ALBANY, NY (WENY) — Gov. Kathy Hochul recently amended a labor law now requiring employers to disclose compensation to applicants and employees. The law establishes a statewide pay transparency that aims to address systematic pay inequity and discrimination. The law also prohibits retaliation and allows individuals to report violations...
‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional

Bronson Winslow on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York’s gun ban in churches has hit a brick wall. According to court documents, a federal judge has ruled that New York’s ban on concealed weapons in churches is unconstitutional. According to the preliminary injunction granted by Judge John Sinatra of the Western District of New York, the state’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA) is unconstitutional because it violates the gun rights of worshipers and prevents them from freely exercising their religious beliefs. As reported in The Reload, Spencer v. Nigrelli was the third case that found the law The post ‘Pack’ The Pews: Federal Judge Says New York’s Ban On Guns In Churches Is Unconstitutional appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hochul signs bill giving NY state legislators pay increase

Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation granting state lawmakers a pay raise from $110,000 to $142,000 per year that will make them the highest paid legislators in the nation. “I believe that legislators need to be compensated for the hard work that they do. People don’t realize the sacrifice that they make being away from their families,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) said ahead of a special session held last week where legislators approved the salary increase. Signing the legislation bought Hochul some goodwill among members of the state Senate and Assembly on the eve of her inauguration as the first female...
New Jersey law will raise auto insurance rates in 2023

A new law in New Jersey that takes effect on Sunday means more than a million drivers will see higher car insurance bills. Under the law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy over the summer, the minimum amount of liability coverage will go from $15,000 to $25,000 on policies purchased or renewed after Jan. 1.
Some Lawmakers Are Unhappy With Hochul’s Plan to Raise the Minimum Wage to $15.00, and They Want to Raise It to $21.00.

Kathy Hochul, the governor, is making some important announcements that will help many people. Million-dollar funding proposals to address water pollution have been discussed on occasion. Not only that, but new opportunities for participation in various programs occasionally arise. Household Energy Services in New York State is one such program....
DEC: New health laws taking effect in 2023

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced some new laws that will be going into effect in the new year. These laws concern protecting people and the environment from harmful chemicals.

