Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary SchoolCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local park slide is a casualty of the freezing temperaturesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Consumers, Virginia legislators and utility companies can work together regarding rising bills and cut off noticesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Williamson Road Library offers patrons a January filled with fun activities and eventsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Town of Fincastle continues 150 year old New Year's Eve bell ringing traditionCheryl E PrestonFincastle, VA
Amoore’s late free throws vault No. 7 Virginia Tech past No. 13 UNC
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Tar Heels made the mistake of fouling the Hokies’ hottest shooter with under two seconds to play in Sunday’s Top-15 showdown. Georgia Amoore stepped to the stripe and knocked down all three free throws to seal a 68-65 win inside Cassell Coliseum. Amoore topped the Virginia Tech stat sheet with […]
WSLS
No. 7 Virginia Tech holds on to beat No. 13 North Carolina 68-65
BLACKSBURG, Va. – In what was another epic battle on the hardwoods, the seventh ranked Virginia Tech women defeated No. 13 North Carolina 68-65. It was a back and forth game with the Hokies finding success from beyond the arc, shooting 12-of-31. Six of those triples came from Georgia Amoore who scored a game-high 24 points. She had three other teammates that scored in double figures including Cayla King (12), Elizabeth Kitley (13) and D’Asia Gregg (11). Gregg finished with her second career double-double after hauling in 10 rebounds. She made two crucial plays that helped the Hokies earn the win--a go-ahead three pointer and on defense a tipped pass to end the game.
UNC women’s basketball looking to bounce back against Virginia Tech
On New Year’s Day, the UNC women’s basketball program will look to start off 2023 with a big win over No. 7 Virginia Tech. After two brutal losses, the Tar Heels are desperately looking to get back on track. North Carolina fell in a tight battle against Florida...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage to home
Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a call from the property owner who lives next door. Lynchburg Structure fire causes extensive damage …. Lynchburg Fire Department says they responded to an unoccupied home just before 1 p.m. after getting a...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved shooting
A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle. Lynchburg police pursuit ends in officer involved …. A shooting involving three officers is under investigation by Virginia State Police after a driver led police...
WDBJ7.com
Danville, Blacksburg come in big in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, with one of those tickets drawn in Danville. Ticket #201325 (bought at Mills Grill & Grocery, 8481 Mount Cross Road, Danville) Ticket #116426 (bought at Wegman’s, 12501 Stone Village Way, Midlothian)...
WBTM
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased in Danville
There’s a new millionaire in Danville. According to the Virginia Lottery a $1 million winning ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire raffle was purchased at Mills Grill and Grocery on Mount Cross Road. The winning ticket number is #201325. This is the second time since September...
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Tracy Hurd Willard
At age 55, our dear sweet, Tracy Hurd Willard of Vinton, VA, escaped her earthly tent quickly, graciously and peacefully on Thursday, December 29, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. With worship music playing and our hands laid on her, we prayed her out of this world into the next. Our hearts ache for ourselves but we rejoice and praise God for His mercies.
lynchburgliving.com
The Summer Soul Came to Lynchburg
How Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins Shaped Lynchburg’s Culture. Local DJ and all-around renaissance man Robert “DJ Mad Lad” Goins’ influence on Lynchburg’s rich and complex cultural and musical identities simply cannot be overstated. At the tender age of 15, he saw that Lynchburg’s African American population lacked representation on the radio and set out with tenacity, curiosity, and ingenuity to address the problem. Goins’ fateful tale of the summer of 1966 is a testament to an individual’s capacity to enact positive change and transform a community.
macaronikid.com
Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre Offers Year Round Snow Sports Fun
If you're looking for winter fun in any season, check out Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, located above the Liberty University campus. You'll enjoy skiing, snowboarding and tubing on the special year-round surface that's easier than snow to enjoy! There's also an Olympic Trampoline and BagJump Airbag (advanced skills only, must pass a test to use). Both require additional fees. Any day is a good day to enjoy outdoor adventures and fun at Snowflex.
WSET
$1M New Year raffle ticket sold in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — 2023 will be a very happy new year for five Virginians who each bought a $1 million ticket in the Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, including one person from Danville. Mills Grill & Grocery sold the winning million-dollar ticket in Danville. Seven people...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
wfxrtv.com
Need-to-know's for burst pipes
Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Crews responded to water main breaks on Roanoke St., Wayside Dr., and Linden Court Tuesday. Rescue Mission 2023 goals. The Rescue Mission of Roanoke shares its goals for the 2023 season. Roanoke street loses mail...
wfxrtv.com
Oh baby! Virginia Baptist hospital welcomes their first baby of 2023– Eleni Paige.
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — A monumental start to 2023 for one Lynchburg couple as their new baby girl is among the first-born babies of the year. Kera and Anthony welcomed baby “Eleni Paige” around 2 a.m. on January 1. Making her the first baby born this year at Virginia Baptist hospital. Eleni came in at eight pounds and four ounces. Both the newborn and mother are doing well.
WBTM
Gas Prices Up Across the Southside to start 2023
Gas prices across the country are on the rise to begin 2023. With that, prices at the pump are also up across the southside. According to Gas Buddy, the average price in Danville is up to $2.99 a gallon. That price is actually the cheapest average price across the region as the average price in Pittsylvania and Halifax Counties is currently $3.08, while in Henry County the average is up to $3.14.
WSET
Amazement Square hosts 'New Year's At Noon' event for kids
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Most New Year's Eve activities are geared towards adults, but Amazement Square always makes sure the kids are included on the celebration. On Saturday, they hosted a crowd of nearly 300 for games, activities, dancing, and more. Of course, that included some learning! Families got to "travel" to different countries, adding stamps to their passports, as they learned about New Year’s traditions in Greece, Finland, the Bahamas and the Philippines. All of this fun led up to the big bug balloon drop, where a canopy of hundreds of balloons fell onto a bubble wrap dance floor.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Car runs into home in Danville: Firefighters
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Fire Department says they responded to a scene where a car ran into a home on Wednesday morning. Firefighters say on Facebook that two technical rescue engines responded to the scene. It is unknown if there were any injuries related to the incident.
WDBJ7.com
Pediatric occupational therapy is available in the comfort of your home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pediatric occupational therapy is available to be used in the comfort of home, via Dr. Lauren Vistarakula, owner and occupational therapist at Kidable Therapy. Therapists go to patients’ homes to complete therapeutic activities that help build sensory, motor, emotional and cognitive skills. Kidable will host...
