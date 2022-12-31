NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. Police say the attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized and expected to recover, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.

