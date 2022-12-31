Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Appeals court rules against transgender man in bathroom case
MIAMI (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida school district’s policy of separating school bathrooms based on biological sex is constitutional. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals announced its 7-4 decision on Friday, ruling that the St. Johns County School Board did not discriminate against transgender students based on sex, or violate federal civil rights law by requiring transgender students to use gender-neutral bathrooms or bathrooms matching their biological sex. Former student Drew Adams sued the district in 2017 because he wasn’t allowed to use the boys restroom. Though his assigned gender was female at birth, Adams began the transition to become male before he enrolled in Allen D. Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach.
FOX 28 Spokane
Illinois high court halts elimination of cash bail
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court has halted provisions of a new law that would eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants, issuing a stay hours before the new policies were set to take effect Sunday. The high court said in Saturday’s order that the stay was needed to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” as the court prepares to hear arguments on the matter. The order said the court would coordinate an “expedited process” for the appeal Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling, which found that eliminating cash bail for criminal defendants is unconstitutional.
FOX 28 Spokane
Hundreds of migrants in Florida in what sheriff calls crisis
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — At least 500 migrants have landed in the Florida Keys over the last several days in what the local sheriff’s office describes as a “crisis.” Over the weekend, 300 migrants made landings at the sparsely populated Dry Tortugas National Park, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Key West. The park was closed so that law enforcement and medical personnel could evaluate the migrants before moving them to Key West. Separately, 160 migrants have arrived by boats in other parts of the Florida Keys over the New Year’s Day weekend. On Monday, two new groups of migrants with 31 people were found in the Middle Keys.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 4:55 p.m. EST
More than 60,000 view Benedict XVI’s body at Vatican. VATICAN CITY (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have filed by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body as it lies in state in St. Peter’s Basilica. Many of the first viewers on Monday were tourists, pilgrims or Romans who lined up near St. Peter’s Square before dawn. The Vatican said that by the time the first day’s viewing had ended Monday evening, some 65,000 people had filed past the retired pontiff’s body in the basilica. Twelve hours of viewing were scheduled for each of Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral which will be led by Pope Francis in the square.
FOX 28 Spokane
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 12:10 p.m. EST
NY officers injured, suspect shot near New Year’s Eve event. NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a man wielding a machete attacked three police officers at the New Year’s Eve celebration in New York City, striking two of them in the head before an officer shot the man in the shoulder. Police say the attack happened a little after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where revelers are screened for weapons. The two officers were hospitalized and expected to recover, one with a fractured skull and the other with a bad cut. Police did not immediately identify the 19-year-old suspect, who also was expected to recover.
Comments / 0