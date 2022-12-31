MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Public Works Department announced that Kirby Road near the Elkhorn Slough will be closed for public safety. Officals said the closure is due to the rain coming in throughout the remainder of the week. The road is county maintained and leads into Kirby Park which is run by the The post Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week appeared first on KION546.

MONTEREY COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO