benitolink.com
National Weather Service issues flood watch
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Central Coast including Monterey, San Benito County and the Valley for Dec. 30-31 from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to the advisory, a series of systems brought rain to Northern and Central California starting Dec. 29 and continuing through New Year’s Eve day.
KSBW.com
Heavy rain and gusty winds expected on Central Coast, flood watch in effect
SALINAS, Calif. — Residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains and Central Coast are being warned to prepare for heavy rain and the possibility of flooding tomorrow. According to weather projections, the region can expect 2-3 inches of rain in the Santa Cruz Mountains and 0.5-1 inch in most cities around the Central Coast, with smaller amounts expected in the Salinas Valley.
Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for people living in vicinity of Santa Rita Creek, in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood due to flooding. The warning impacts areas north of Russell Road, East of Bellinzona Road, South of St Moritz Way, and West of San Juan Grade, and West of The post Evacuation warnings issued for parts of Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
KSBW.com
Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County
BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County Public Works Department announced that Kirby Road near the Elkhorn Slough will be closed for public safety. Officals said the closure is due to the rain coming in throughout the remainder of the week. The road is county maintained and leads into Kirby Park which is run by the The post Kirby Road to be closed due to rain coming in this week appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville residents warned of possible flooding
WATSONVILLE—Santa Cruz County has issued a flood advisory for three evacuation zones along Corralitos and Salsipuedes creeks. The Pajaro River is not at risk of flooding, County officials say. The warning is in effect for zone PAJ-E026, which is north of Wagner Avenue, south of Minto and Holohan roads...
Evacuation warnings and road closures for Monterey County
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE AT 6:13 PM ON DEC. 31, 2022: The Monterey County Sheriff's Office lifted the Evacuation Warnings for people living in the vicinity of Santa Rita Creek. That area includes the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood Original Story The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation warnings for people living in vicinity of Santa The post Evacuation warnings and road closures for Monterey County appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
Highway 59 in Merced County closed due to flooding, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says Highway 59 in Merced County will be closed for four to five days due to flooding.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Residents Race to Prepare Ahead of Atmospheric River Storm
In the South Bay Friday, some people were focusing on preventative measures and others were ready to evacuate as an atmospheric river storm barreled toward the Bay Area. Those living in the town of Felton have been through this before: watching the San Lorenzo River rise. "You get a good...
Rockslides cause more closures on Hwy-1
BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — Another set of rockslides has caused closures along Highway-1 Saturday morning, according to Caltrans District 5. Hwy-1 is closed from Ragged Point down to south of Big Sur. Caltrans crews on are scene trying to clear the highway. Caltrans says the debris behind the catchment at Paul’s Slide will be […]
KSBW.com
Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼
PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- According to PG&E at least 5,358 customers are without power in Monterey, Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach. There is no estimated time of restoration. PG&E says the outage is storm related. The post POWER OUTAGES: Over 5,000 customers without power on the Peninsula appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 4.0 Magnitude Quake Follows 3.2 Near Soledad
A preliminary 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Soledad, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 10:49 p.m. and was centered 12.1 miles north, northeast of Soledad, California, according to the United States Geological Survey. This quake followed a 3.2 in the same area that was recorded...
KSBW.com
Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023
SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
This Abandoned California Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the Country
California is filled with history but perhaps one of the most fascinating relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating places you'll find within the entire state.
Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area
SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) CHP Hollister Gilroy confirmed on Thursday morning that Salinas Road is closed due to multiple mudslides in the area. Officers said that closure goes up to the Monterey County Border line. They also say that there are no homes damaged due to the mudslides. There is no estimated timeline of The post Salinas Road closed due to mudslides in the area appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Highway 101 slowed in both directions near Red Barn
AROMAS, Calif. — Highway 101 was slowed Tuesday afternoon in both directions near the Red Barn, near Dunbarton Road. According to the California Department of Transportation, an initial slowdown was caused northbound due to a slide just south of the Red Barn. Crews had an emergency lane closure, but they were finished by 1 p.m.
