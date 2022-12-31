Alyssa Scott & Nick Cannon Give First Glimpse Of Newborn Daughter Halo — See The Sweet Photo

@itsalyssaemm/instagram; mega

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon are debuting their baby girl to the world!

After announcing her birth on Thursday, December 29, the model took to Instagram on Friday, December 30, to share the first photos of their daughter, Halo Marie Cannon .

"HI BABY !! 💗 12/14/22 💗," Scott penned alongside the sweet snap of her newborn, revealing the tot arrived two weeks prior to the couple's announcement.

In one of the adorable pictures, Halo appeared wrapped in a white blanket with matching roses surrounding her bassinet. In another, the infant looked peaceful as she slept in a white long-sleeved onesie with a bow in her hair.

The little girl is the Drumline actor's 12th child and the 29-year-old's third. Cannon and Scott also shared a 5-month-old son, Zen , who passed away in December 2021 of brain cancer.

"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️," Scott declared in her daughter's birth announcement. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."

"I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine," she continued. "My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍."

The Masked Singer host, 42, has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey , Golden , 7, Powerful Queen , 1, and Rise , 3 months, with Brittany Bell , Legendary Love , 5 months, with Bre Tiesi and Onyx Ice , 3 months, with LaNisha Cole .

Cannon also has 18-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion , and 1-month-old daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa.

Scott also has a 4-year-old daughter, Zeela , from a previous relationship.