Read full article on original website
Related
The Heartbreaking Death Of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, renowned broadcast journalist, died at 93 on December 30, ABC News reported. She's survived by her daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" Danforth, who Walters adopted at birth with her second husband, Lee Guber. Known for her hard-hitting interviews with all kinds of legendary politicians and celebrities, Walters retired from being on-air in 2014 (via CNN), and she didn't appear in public much after 2016, according to PopCulture.
Barbara Walters, legendary broadcast journalist, passes away at 93
Barbara Walters 2022: Who was Barbara Walters? How old was Barbara Walters? What was Barbara Walters famous for?
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Robin Roberts announces she’s getting married this year
“Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced on the show on Monday that she will be getting married this year. Roberts will be marrying her longtime girlfriend, Amber Laign, a massage therapist from San Francisco. She first publicly acknowledged her relationship with Laign in 2013 in a Facebook post marking Roberts’s recovery from cancer. Roberts…
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters remembered as paving 'the way for so many'
NEW YORK — (NEW YORK) -- The death of Barbara Walters, a trailblazing TV icon who broke down barriers during her illustrious five decades long career, has led to tributes from her peers and other prominent figures on her life and legacy. Walters died Friday at her home in...
Former 'View' co-hosts honor the late Barbara Walters
Numerous women who worked with Barbara Walters on ABC's daytime chat show, "The View," have paid tribute to the trailblazing journalist who died Friday at the age of 93.
Look back at some of Barbara Walters' biggest moments
Barbara Walters, the first woman to anchor an evening news program, died at 93, according to ABC News.
TODAY.com
Remembering Barbara Walters, first female anchor on TODAY
Pioneering journalist Barbara Walters has passed away at the of 93. Walters transformed the world of journalism, paving the way for women in television as the first woman to be named co-host of the TODAY show. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports on Walters' incredible impact.Dec. 31, 2022.
soapoperanetwork.com
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
Legendary Newscaster Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Meghan McCain, Star Jones and More Celebrities React
Paying respects to a legend. Celebrities mourned the loss of legendary journalist Barbara Walters after her death at the age of 93. Walters died on Friday, December 30, with the former anchor’s publicist confirming the news to Us Weekly. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones,” Cindi Berger shared in […]
Comments / 0