ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...

2 DAYS AGO