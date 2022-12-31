Read full article on original website
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
mendofever.com
Two Snapshots of the Russian River at Frog Woman Rock: One in Drought and One After a Deluge
In the aftermath of the atmospheric river that swelled the rivers of Mendocino County, many residents are crossing their fingers that these rains could beat back the pernicious drought conditions that have dogged MendoLife for several years. To provide a visual reference demonstrating the influx of water these recent stores...
The Mendocino Voice
Snow and power outages arrive in Mendocino County, heavy rainfall expected mid-week across Northern CA (updated 4:30 p.m.)
Update 4:30 p.m. — A steady rain has been falling across the county for much of the day, and we’ve received a number of reader reports of snow falling in Laytonville, Brooktrails, and and other northern inland locations, as well as downed trees in the roads — take caution out there if you are on the roads this week!
mendofever.com
Russian, Navarro, and Garcia Rivers Close Roads After Floodwaters Breach Their Banks
As of 7:09 a.m. this morning, there are three major locations impacted by flooding that travelers need be aware of planning their commute. As predicted, the Russian River overflowed last night around 12:45 a.m. closing State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Old and New Hopland. The roadway as a result is completely flooded and as is cropland to the west of the bridge.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE: On Wednesday, Wild Winds] Rain, Rain, More Rain…That’s Good, Right?
The National Weather Service in Eureka is predicting rain will be falling for much of this next week. They posted on Facebook, “A lot more rain is expected over the next week as storm system after storm system impacts Northwest California.”. At first, expect cooler weather and lighter rain...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
KDRV
Flooding closes roads across Northern California
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 5:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 in the Feather River Canyon reopened to traffic Saturday evening after multiple rockslide and flooding closed the road, according to the CHP Quincy. The highway was shutdown Friday night between...
mendofever.com
Tree Crashes Into Ukiah Home Downing Powerlines Causing Localized Outage
Scanner traffic beginning around 9:54 p.m. indicates a tree has crashed into a house on Ukiah’s Briggs Lane downing powerlines causing a localized electrical outage. There was reportedly one occupant inside the home located at the end of Briggs Lane when the incident occurred. They exited the home without injury.
mendofever.com
Snow Is Falling On Northern Mendocino County’s Higher Elevations—How Are You and Yours Holding Up?
Mendocino County has seen winds, rain, and now snow this New Year as a series of atmospheric rivers batter the region. Today has brought lighter rains, but colder temperatures. Photographs from Bell Springs resident Virgil Scigla taken six miles up the notable rural roadway of Northern Mendocino County show a...
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
mendofever.com
Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire Spreads to Ukiah Apartment Complex
Scanner traffic beginning around 1:07 a.m. indicates a multi-family apartment building has been evacuated after a vehicle lit up in flames igniting a carport and spreading into nearby buildings. Firefighters are deploying multiple units as windows are shattering and vegetation is starting to ignite. At least one apartment is burning...
mendofever.com
Cahto Tribe Demands Groundwater Testing at the Defunct Laytonville Landfill
Scheduled maintenance at the Laytonville landfill has led to calls for more rigorous groundwater testing and a long-awaited agreement between state and county agencies and the Cahto tribe, whose rancheria is right next door to the closed dump site. The Mendocino County-owned landfill was shut down in 1993, amid vigorous...
kymkemp.com
HappyDay: ‘Humbled in the face of natural forces’
Casey O’Neill is a cannabis and food farmer in Mendocino County who has been writing newsletters about his efforts to provide sustainable produce and marijuana. We feature his column once a week. And so dawns a gorgeous New Year’s Day, sun sparkling on the frost that coats the ground....
mendofever.com
Fish and Wildlife Selects Multiple Mendocino County Rivers and Waterways for Salmon Habitat Conservation Efforts
The following is a press release issued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife:. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) today announced the selection of 25 projects that will receive funding for the restoration, enhancement and protection of anadromous salmonid habitat in California watersheds. The grants, which...
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Lakeport Planning Commission approves plan for new retailers at Kmart building
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Three years after Lakeport’s Kmart closed, the building that once housed the retail giant is poised to get new life and new tenants. At its last meeting of 2022 on Dec. 14, the Lakeport Planning Commission approved Upward Architects’ application for a use permit and an architectural and design review for a new commercial project at the building, located at 2019 S. Main St.
kzyx.org
Much of Laytonville's water safe
"Never, ever, ever have we ever found any of that in our water.”. As the County prepares to hire a contractor to repair the 25-year-old cap on the Laytonville landfill, old questions about contaminants are rising to the surface. A 2020 report found that one of the groundwater wells had...
mendofever.com
Subject Riding A Bike, Subject Looking In Cars – Ukiah Police Logs 12.29.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Bike Stop, Juvenile Problem – Fort Bragg Police Logs 12.30.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Mendocino County Announces Swearing In Ceremony for Newly Elected Officials
The annual swearing in ceremony for newly elected officials will take place in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. Mendocino County Assessor/Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Katrina...
