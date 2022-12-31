Read full article on original website
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Scary Details Have Emerged From Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion
Concern surrounding Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his health continues to grow amid recent details surfacing out of Miami this week. According to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer (via Ari Meirov): "[Tua] was watching film with Mike McDaniel on Monday and he struggled to remember some of the decisions he made during their loss to Green Bay. That's when they got concerned and had him tested for a concussion."
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Dolphins Announce Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Week 18
Despite Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins being a must-win game, the team is exercising an abundance of caution with star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa amid his recent concussion issue. Speaking to the media on Monday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua will not be a part of the...
NFL Announces Result Of Investigation Into Dolphins After Latest Tua Tagovailoa Concussion
The NFL and NFLPA have reportedly released a joint statement on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury that's led to him being ruled out for tomorrow's divisional game against the Patriots. Per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, "The review established that symptoms of a concussion were neither exhibited nor reported until the following...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
Big plays lead to Penn State’s 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah
Freshman Nicholas Singleton ran 87 yards for the tie- breaking touchdown in the third quarter and Sean Clifford threw the longest touchdown pass in Rose Bowl history in the fourth quarter to give Penn State a 35-21 victory over Utah Monday in the 109th edition of college football’s oldest bowl game.
Jets must go in new QB direction — no matter how much Robert Saleh spins it
Unmercifully, there’s still a game to play for the Jets — one agonizingly inconsequential game at Miami on Sunday — before the 2022 season is put to bed. Once this season is mercifully tucked under the covers, there will be fallout, beginning at the quarterback position. The Jets might as well post a “HELP WANTED’’ sign at their Florham Park facility or across their social media channels, because they’ll be in the market for a new quarterback the moment the offseason begins. There’s no avoiding fallout considering what’s transpired over the final six weeks, which has been one of the worst collapses in...
