'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTVZ

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire drummer, dead at 67

Fred White, a drummer for classic ’70s superband Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to an Instagram post from his older brother and former bandmate, Verdine White. He was 67. Verdine White wrote on Instagram on Sunday, “Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing...
KTVZ

Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he’s not stepping out of the limelight

Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family. He sat down with Anderson Cooper for a “60 Minutes” interview, described by CBS as Prince Harry’s “first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’ and recount his childhood, the loss of his mother and life as the Duke of Sussex living in the UK and now in America.”

