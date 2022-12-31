ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Ndlovukazi Zenabi
2d ago

Why didn't Lawrence intercede when his dog attacked the smaller dog...? Control your Dog! I suppose if the smaller dog's owner used a stick, brick, knife or his feet & hands -- he might not have been arrested? That's why I avoid them, people at dog parks not controlling their dogs! And any Law abiding Citizen can bring a firearm to a dog park...maybe folks will manage their dogs better now!

WKRG News 5

Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater

HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida DUI numbers double for NYE 2023

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol released raw data numbers to WKRG News 5 on DUI arrests in Northwest Florida during the New Years’ Eve Holiday Weekend. The numbers by county represent Thursday afternoon through Monday morning arrests. 2022/2023 – 11 arrests Compared to the previous years, the FHP arrests doubled. The report shows […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Most dangerous days for driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Coffee Chat on family holiday fun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their eventful family-fun filled holidays. Jessica and Ryan discussed opening presents with their families, trying new things, and New Year’s resolutions. Watch the video attached for the cutest recap of their families’...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WGNO

YouTuber files lawsuit notice with Bay County Sheriff

YouTuber Jason Gutterman has filed a notice that he intends to sue the Bay County Sheriff's Office after being arrested for filming on the sidewalk near a business and a school. Gutterman's attorney said he was arrested based on an unconstitutional statute. However, in a news release, after Gutterman was arrested, Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford defended his deputies and said they arrested Gutterman under a law that was still valid and was designed to protect schoolchildren.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County teen arrested, charged for intending to sell drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager has been arrested for drug possession with the intent to sell, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they pulled over a car for speeding on Friday around 7:30 p.m. They said they smelled burnt marijuana coming from the car, and a K-9 drug-sniffing dog alerted deputies there were drugs.
WMBB

Community remembers man who was killed in traffic accident

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday, 61-year-old William McLemore was killed in a traffic accident on State Road 71. McLemore was a pillar in his hometown, and several were shocked by his untimely death. McLemore was a loving husband to his wife, Glenda Mclemore, father to his four kids, and grandfather. McLemore’s brother Scott Mclemore […]
WEWAHITCHKA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearm offenses

FLORIDA – An Okaloosa County man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO), Kendall Ivan...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for December 29, 2022

Gina Bowman, 44, Chipley, Florida: Driving under the influence: Florida Highway Patrol. Michael Herbert, 38, Marianna, Florida: Possession of controlled substances without a prescription/methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tony Bailey Jr., 40, Gulfport, Mississippi: Touch or stroke: Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Tiffany Stephens, 30,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB New Year’s Celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is officially 2023 and on Saturday the streets of Pier Park were filled with people waiting to ring in the New Year at midnight. The festivities on Saturday included a beach ball drop at 8 p.m. for the kids or anyone who wanted to go to bed early. Then an official countdown and a ball drop at midnight with fireworks.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

