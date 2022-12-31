Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Grazing and agriculture conference in Missoula will cover innovation, marketing
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University Extension in Missoula County will host the annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture Conference in the Garden City this January. The two-day conference highlights innovative strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Keynote speaker Cory Miller will talk about...
NBCMontana
Ski resorts celebrate with torchlight parade
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana ski resorts are bringing in the New Year with a lot of fanfare. At Lookout Pass, the ski and recreation area invited guests to slide downhill and participate right alongside staff members in the annual Torchlight Parade there at the state line with Idaho. To...
NBCMontana
New Year's Polar Plunge in Flathead Lake celebrates 2023 in 30-degree water
POLSON, Mont. — Who says you need to wait until summer to take a dip in Flathead Lake?. Not the 90 or so folks who stripped down and ran into the lake to celebrate the first day of 2023. NBC Montana was in Polson Sunday for the annual New...
NBCMontana
Boy Scouts begin Christmas tree collection Sunday in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Boy Scouts from Troop 1911 in Missoula will begin picking up Christmas trees for recycling starting this Sunday. Scouts will accept pickup requests through Jan. 7. The final day of pickup is Jan. 8. People who register for tree pickup will also have a chance to...
NBCMontana
Missoula Community Theatre to hold auditions for 'Bridges of Madison County'
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Community Theatre will host auditions for their next production, “The Bridges of Madison County,” based on the 1992 novella. Artistic director Andy Meyers is seeking roles for actors ages 16 and older, with the hope of casting five lead adult roles, two roles for late teens and a six- to eight-person ensemble.
NBCMontana
Democrats lay out priorities for legislative session
HELENA, Mont. — Leadership for Montana Democrats in the House and Senate held a press conference at the state capitol in Helena to provide an overview of their agenda as the legislative session gets underway. With minorities in both chambers and a Republican governor in office, Democrats know they...
NBCMontana
Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder
MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
NBCMontana
Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
NBCMontana
First Friday event to feature more than 70 artists at Missoula Art Museum
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 70 artists will be featured in a Missoula Art Museum event coming up on First Friday, Jan. 6. The museum will also open bidding for a silent auction of more than 60 artworks. Organizers released the following information:. The Missoula Art Museum will reveal...
NBCMontana
Holiday season brings heightened risk of heart attack, stroke
MISSOULA, Mont. — The holiday season brings family, laughter, community and fun, but a study at the University of San Diego shows a heightened risk of heart attacks and strokes during this time of year. “The holiday seasons can be more stressful -- people travel, people celebrate or drink...
NBCMontana
Officials ask people hitting the slopes to check emergency call settings
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Granite County urge skiers and snowboarders to check their phone settings before they hit the slopes at Discovery Ski Area. The sheriff's office said they're seeing an increase in accidental 911 calls from the ski resort, and they believe it comes down to emergency call settings on cellphones.
Comments / 0