coastalvirginiamag.com
10 Virginia Women in Wine
After leaving her career as a physical therapist, Natoli became the winemaker and vineyard manager at Cana Vineyards and Winery of Middleburg in 2015, was recognized as Woman Winemaker of the Year at the International Women’s Wine Competition in 2017, and last year won the prestigious Virginia Governor’s Cup with Cana’s 2019 Unité Reserve.
Top 3 scenic spots to visit in Virginia
Virginia is a state full of natural beauty, with a diverse range of landscapes that include the Appalachian Mountains, the Chesapeake Bay, and miles of sandy beaches. Virginia is home to some of the most breathtaking views in the country. In this article, we will highlight five of the best places to visit in Virginia for stunning scenery, ranging from peaceful forests to dramatic coastlines.
WHSV
2022 in the Valley
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The WHSV News Team looks back on 2022. The world continued to adapt to the new normal created by the COVID-19 pandemic. About a year ago, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order ending school mask mandates. The adjusted guidelines created some tension at school...
southarkansassun.com
Virginia To Receive $500 Stimulus Payments In February 2023
Residents of Virginia will be receiving $500 stimulus payments in February 2023. These payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program ARISE, says Zucker. Residents of Alexandria City in Virginia are expected to be receiving $500 stimulus payments starting in February 2023. The payments are under the state’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program called Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity or ARISE. The payments will be received every month for two years. However, only 170 recipients will be chosen to receive these payments. If all 170 recipients are not completed by February yet, there may be delays, according to ARISE’s coordinator Julie Mullen.
Want to become a master gardener? Virginia offers statewide classes
The Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer Virginians the opportunity to become master gardeners and give back to their communities with gardening classes across the state.
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Groundbreaking in Sussex looks to the future
The State of Virginia, and especially Sussex County, got an early Christmas Present this month when Restoration Bioproducts broke ground for its new facility in Waverly – the first such site in the entire commonwealth. So popular that first 7 years’ production for the plant, which is scheduled to...
Virginia COVID hospitalizations up 24% last week
Nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.
coastalvirginiamag.com
2023 Governor’s Cup & Tasting Trail
Each year, wineries from around the Commonwealth compete in the prestigious Virginia Governor’s Cup, hosted by the Virginia Wineries Association in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board and the Virginia Vineyards Association. The results of this year’s competition will be unveiled at the second annual public Virginia Governor’s Cup Celebration on February 23 at Main Street Station in Richmond. Plans are also in the works for a 2023 Governor’s Cup Wine Trail to feature dozens of gold medal-winning wineries, cideries and meaderies offering special tastings and discounts for guests who check in throughout the year.
chathamstartribune.com
Berry seeks Democratic nomination
Trudy Berry, of Lunenburg County, has announced her candidacy to be the Democratic nominee for the new 9th District of the Virginia State Senate. In a press release Thursday, Dec. 22, Berry’s campaign said she was running, “because this district needs new leadership to provide a new perspective and outlook to pass legislation that will protect our rights and improve our rural economy while maintaining our rural landscape.”
wvtf.org
Saving Northern Neck Ginger Ale
The original ginger ale – a sweet, carbonated non-alcoholic beverage – was developed in 1907 by a pharmacist in Canada, and by 1926 it had spread to the lower 48 with many regional variations including one made by the Carver Family in Virginia’s Northern Neck. It has since inspired a cult following with one man turning his ginger ale container into this instrument – the Northern Neck canjo.
No Tickets Sold With All Six Powerball Lottery Numbers
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery and the estimated jackpot for Monday's drawing is expected to grow to $265 million.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Virginia state senator revives effort to ban Dominion campaign donations
A Virginia state senator has revived his call to ban Dominion and other public utilities from donating to political campaigns, a proposal that was stalled by the General Assembly last year despite bipartisan support.
outerbanksvoice.com
Fraternal Order of Eagles presents check to OBX Hotline
John Sanborn of Nags Head is the 2022-2023 President of the Virginia State Aerie of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE). The Outer Banks Chapter, Aerie 4506, falls under the Virginia Aeries. The FOE State Chapter has collectively raised just over $25,000 for Outer Banks Hotline since June. John visits each chapter in Virginia (28 Aeries) to speak to the members about Hotline’s mission, urging them to donate to support its work.
coastalvirginiamag.com
7 Wintry Winery Escapes
Baby, it’s cold outside. Time to cozy up next to the fire with a glass of wine. Why not do it at one of Virginia’s many beautiful wineries, where wintry landscapes make stunning backdrops for a weekend adventure? Winter can be a great time to visit when wineries are less crowded, and guests can often interact one-on-one with winemakers and staff for a personalized experience. Here are a few suggestions.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia State Police marks graduation of 34 from 138th Basic Session training
The Virginia State Police marked the graduation of 34 members of its 138th Basic Session training on Friday. The eight-week session included more than 300 hours of classroom and field instruction in nearly 50 different subjects, including defensive tactics, cultural diversity, bias-free and community relations, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival and crisis management.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology.
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
Washington Examiner
Virginia lawmakers could consider repeals to state gun laws
(The Center Square) – Virginia lawmakers could soon consider legislation seeking to repeal prohibitions on where firearms can be carried in the Commonwealth under proposals pre-filed by Republican legislators earlier this month. House Bill 1428, pre-filed by Republican Del. Dave LaRock and state Sens. Amanda Chase and Frank M....
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Va. farmers will help set national policy issues for 2023
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members will join other farmers and ranchers from across the country as they shape national policies during the 104th consecutive American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention & Trade Show. . Eight VFBF voting delegates and eight VFBF women’s delegates will attend the event,...
