North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 4, Day: 5, Year: 3. (Month: four; Day: five; Year: three) Copyright...
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary?. That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing earlier this month about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department...
Reshuffled western Nebraska lineup rolls up sleeves for 2023 Legislature
Redistricting and term limits have recast western Nebraska’s lineup in the Legislature — and reduced it by one member — for the “long” 2023 session that convenes Wednesday. Rookie or veteran, they don’t plan on avoiding big issues, based on interviews with the region’s five-member...
Rick Windham: Happy New Year and welcome to 2023
Believe it or not, it is 2023! I hope you had a great 2022 and will have an even better 2023. Now, before you go on any further with this article, check your hunting or fishing permits. If you had 2022 permits, they lapsed last night at midnight. Unless you...
Editorial: Recall history on secret ballots for Unicam leaders
Time goes by, as today’s start of the new year of 2023 emphasizes. Because of that, it’s not surprising that “some things that should not have been forgotten were lost” (to quote the first “Lord of the Rings” movie) when it comes to why our institutions are the way they are.
Nebraska’s top five political stories in a tumultuous 2022
LINCOLN — Having a congressman convicted of federal crimes is enough to make any political year in Nebraska wild. But the state met that mark in March, and the year was just getting started. Here is the Nebraska Examiner’s take on the state’s top five political stories of 2022:...
