meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
WSAZ
Body discovered along Ohio riverbank
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Friday, a body was found along the riverbank, according to the Ironton Police Department. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner confirmed the body was found on the north end of town, behind the floodwall on Second Street. The body has been turned over to the Lawrence...
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
iheart.com
Former Chillicothe Mayor Sworn in as Ross County Commissioner
Former Chillicothe mayor Jack Everson was sworn in Friday for his new role as Ross County Commissioner. Kevin Coleman was there and asked him about his new role. Everson said he was not sure if there was ever a mayor who also served as a county commissioner. But, he said his experience as chief executive of the city will inform his role as one of the chief executives of the county.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Ohio man indicted for shooting death of family member
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man accused of shooting and killing a family member was indicted in Gallia County. According to Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason Holdren, 40-year-old Bobby Coon was indicted on one count of murder, a special category felony. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin said in December of 2022 that 44-year-old Larry Coon, of […]
Search party finds body in Ohio River in Ironton
IRONTON, OH (WOWK)—A body was found in the Ohio River in Ironton on Friday. Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner says that the Raceland Fire Chief was with a search party on a boat and found a body on the riverbank behind the floodwall on 2nd St. Ironton PD received the call at around 1 p.m. […]
wyso.org
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - '(You Don’t Know) How Glad I Am'
One of America’s most celebrated vocalists hailed from Ohio. Chillicothe to be exact. Nancy Wilson was a multi-talented singer and actor who had a long, storied career. Her prime career years were the early 1960’s to the beginning of the 1970’s. That means while most of you younger readers may not know who she is, your grandparents (and even more than a few parents) know who Wilson was.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Rescue crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in Chillicothe. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 3 p.m. The multi-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of South Bridge Street and Eastern Avenue. Medics from the city’s fire department responded to the scene. One adult...
Ironton Tribune
Dillon honored for four decades of care
COAL GROVE — For more than three decades, Georgia Dillon has devoted herself to the care of others and, on Friday, as she winds down her tenure at the county’s health department, friends, family and co-workers paid tribute to her. A surprise retirement party took place at the...
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WTAP
Introducing Meigs County’s new sheriff Scott Fitch
MEIGS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood resigned in November. According to a news release, he made the decision due to health and family. Scott Fitch was appointed as the new sheriff so he will be filling in for the last two years of Wood’s term.
Portsmouth Times
December 31st church news
St. John Lutheran Church services and special events. St. John Lutheran Church invites you to come and worship with us. Sunday, January 1, we will worship with Carols and Lessons. Sunday, January 8, will be our Annual Congregation meeting. Please plan to attend. Central Church of Christ Candlelight Service. You...
18 arrested in Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
The Task Force says the month-long investigation "Operation Silent Night" led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on allegations that drugs, guns and stolen property were being brought into Scioto, Ross and Pike counties to be sold.
WSAZ
Troopers release new details in teen death investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police released new information after a teenager was hit and killed Friday night in Huntington. Troopers say the 13-year-old girl was hit and killed by a marked cruiser driven by an off-duty Cabell County Sheriff’s deputy. The family identified the victim as...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
WSAZ
Crash detours traffic on U.S. 52
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Traffic is temporarily being detoured Thursday afternoon from U.S. 52 after a crash in the Coal Grove area, crews at the scene say. The two-vehicle accident was reported around 4:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 1. There’s no word about possible injuries at this time.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Young girl dies after being struck by Cabell County deputy cruiser
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:15 p.m. 12/31/22. West Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a young girl who was struck Friday evening by a cruiser operated by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in Huntington, the county's sheriff said. The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. near the...
Road work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023 through January 6, 2023 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One shot in Chillicothe drive-by as good samaritan helps catch shooter
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person is in stable condition after being shot early Saturday morning after a shooter was taken into custody. It happened just after midnight on High Street near Water Street in Chillicothe. Eyewitnesses reported to the Guardian that they saw a dark colored SUV pull up...
