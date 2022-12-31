Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Volunteer corrals TCA behind senior leaders, Knittel’s 22
CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action. The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew Knittel...
Johnson City Press
Bucs enjoy second SoCon victory
LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a game. That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
Abingdon, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Church Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
erwinrecord.net
Erwin native’s name memorialized in gymnasium at Fall Branch school
The late David “Butch” Williams was a fixture in the Fall Branch gym for 31 years – and now it bears his name. Williams, who lettered in basketball, tennis and track and field at Erwin High School (class of ’58) and died in July of 2020, was formally honored at Fall Branch on Dec. 12.
Johnson City Press
ETSU women finish 2022 with blowout win over Converse
ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record of 13 non-conference wins in a single season. It was the Bucs’ sixth straight victory, their first such streak since the 2017-18 season.
Two Watauga County schools dismiss early Wednesday, following death of student
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Mable Elementary School and Cove Creek Middle School will dismiss early on Wednesday at noon, to allow students and staff to attend the funeral service of 14-year-old Cole Jackson Ellis. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
wataugaonline.com
Local school systems to return back to class for the 2022-23 calendar year
Local school systems will begin returning to the classrooms to continue the 2022-23 calendar year over the coming days. Watauga County students return on Tuesday, January 3. Avery County Schools students return back to class on Thursday, January 5. Ashe County Schools students return back to class on Monday, January...
COVID-19 finally ends a year with a whimper, but region deaths again outpaced state and nation in 2022
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in three years, Northeast Tennesseans celebrated a Christmas last weekend without the specter of COVID-19 death impacting the good times. On Christmas Eve 2021, Northeast Tennessee was ramping up to yet another surge of COVID deaths, as the Omicron variant took hold. Ballad Health hospitals had […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow
It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.
860wacb.com
Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County
WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WTVCFOX
14-year-old killed after being trapped under tractor in NC: Deputies
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after a tractor accident in Watauga County in North Carolina, according to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
wataugaonline.com
Funeral services announced for 14-year-old killed in tractor accident
Funeral services have been announced for a Sugar Grove youth that was killed in a tractor accident on Friday. Cole Ellis, age 14, of the Sugar Grove community, had been feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned. Responders arrived on the scene and found him deceased underneath the tractor.
WBIR
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted
A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
Johnson City Press
Washington County Schools share achievements in 2022, look ahead to more improvements in 2023
As Washington County Schools prepare to return from winter break and finish out the academic year, Superintendent Jerry Boyd took a moment to reflect on the district’s achievements in 2022 and to look forward to continuing work in 2023. Looking back.
wcyb.com
Hikers rescued in Greene County
Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
