Johnson County, TN

Volunteer corrals TCA behind senior leaders, Knittel’s 22

CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action. The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew Knittel...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Bucs enjoy second SoCon victory

LEXINGTON, Va. — For the first time in more than a month, Desmond Oliver could enjoy the final minute of a game. That’s because East Tennessee State took care of business in plenty of time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Abingdon, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Gate City High School basketball team will have a game with EB Stanley Middle School on January 02, 2023, 14:00:00.
GATE CITY, VA
Church Hill, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Tri-Cities Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Volunteer High School on January 02, 2023, 14:30:00.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Fatal Crash Reported In Ashe County

WEST JEFFERSON – On Saturday, December 31, at approximately 4:20 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Ashe County on US 221 near Paul Goodman Road. A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on US 221, ran off the right side of the road, collided with an embankment, struck two roadway signs, and overturned.
ASHE COUNTY, NC
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
14-year-old killed after being trapped under tractor in NC: Deputies

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A 14-year-old boy was killed after a tractor accident in Watauga County in North Carolina, according to ABC affiliate WSOC-TV. The Watauga County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a call Friday from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year

ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Funeral services announced for 14-year-old killed in tractor accident

Funeral services have been announced for a Sugar Grove youth that was killed in a tractor accident on Friday. Cole Ellis, age 14, of the Sugar Grove community, had been feeding cattle in a field when the tractor he was operating lost traction and began sliding down a hill and then overturned. Responders arrived on the scene and found him deceased underneath the tractor.
SUGAR GROVE, NC
Greene Co. state of emergency lifted

A boil water notice and state of emergency are now over in Greene County. Leaders say conditions with the water system have improved.
Hikers rescued in Greene County

Greene County crews rescued two hikers in the Sampson Mountain wilderness near Horse Creek Park after efforts that lasted 16 hours Saturday. Authorities say the two had hiked during the day on Friday but called 911 after later realizing they would not make it to their car before dark. Rescuers...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym

Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Local restaurant helps Jonesborough community without water

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After days of Washington County, Tennessee residents being without water, crews were able to restore water to the entire Jonesborough Utility System on Saturday evening. Crews worked to finish up the last portion of the county still without water on Saturday. During this water restoration process, crews restored water to […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

