ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy