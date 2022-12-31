Read full article on original website
Related
KHQ Right Now
'I want him to be sick of seeing us': Victim's father says Idaho murder suspect wasn't on radar
MOSCOW, Idaho - It's been three days since 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was arrested as a suspect in the murder case of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger had recently finished his first semester as a Washington State University graduate student in Pullman,...
KHQ Right Now
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says
MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
KHQ Right Now
Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
KHQ Right Now
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
KHQ Right Now
Words added to the Lake Superior State University "banished list" for 2023
Whether they were overused, repetitive, or used incorrectly, these words were added to the "banished" list for 2023. Which words do you think should be done away with?
Comments / 0