MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO