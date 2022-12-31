ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Public defender for Moscow murder suspect calls for psych evaluation

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. - The suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, will face an extradition hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Pennsylvania. Kohberger returned to his family's home for winter break, driving cross-country with his father in a white Hyundai Elantra—the same model investigators were looking for in Moscow.
Idaho murder suspect believes he'll be exonerated, attorney says

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The suspect in the murder case of four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, is expected to waive extradition and could be back in Idaho as early as Jan. 3. Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar said Kohberger believes he'll be exonerated and some people...
WSU Criminal Justice department releases statement on arrest of student connected to Moscow murders

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University (WSU) Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology (CJC) released a statement on Saturday, acknowledging the arrest of graduate student Bryan Kohberger in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students. The 28-year-old was arrested in Pennsylvania early Friday morning. "The Department...
Suspect in Moscow murders doesn't plan to challenge extradition

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. - The attorney for 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of killing four University of Idaho students in an off-campus home in November, said his client does not plan to contest his extradition. Monroe County Public Defender Jason LaBar, who is defending Kohberger, made the announcement in...
