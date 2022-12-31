ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today

The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
MANHATTAN, KS
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday

USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'

You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"

Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Look: Early 2023 College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

With the College Football Playoff semifinals in the books, it's time to look ahead to the 2023 season. There are still several major games left to be played in the 2022-23 season, including the Jan. 2 games and the College Football Playoff national title, but we can already look ahead to the 2023-24 season.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee

There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized

Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

