Look: Lee Corso Predicting Major Playoff Upset Today
The day college football fans have been waiting for is finally here - it's time for the College Football Playoff. Later this afternoon, Michigan and TCU get the party started with the first semifinal game. Not long later, the Ohio State Buckeyes face off against the reigning champion Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaytradition.com
Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship
Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
What Kansas State players said after their loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl
This is what Kansas State players said after their 45-20 loss against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. "Yeah, he means a lot to me and I think that It's tough to find a head coach that loves their players as much as he does. And you see that trust and the best part about him is that when we win it's on us, if we lose, it's on him. He's that kind of guy where he's never gonna take the glory, he takes all the blame and you want to play for a guy like that. And I couldn't be more grateful that he brought me here and made me work."
Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Shocked USC Fans Are Going Viral On Monday
USC were on the wrong end of one of the most shocking finishes in bowl game history. And that fact was not lost on the Trojans fans who were there. After giving up the go-ahead touchdown to Tulane with nine seconds left in the Cotton Bowl, cameras immediately panned to the Trojans fans. They struck gold immediately.
TCU coach Sonny Dykes reveals what really ‘bothered’ him after upsetting Michigan
Not many people gave TCU football a chance in the Fiesta Bowl against the mighty Michigan Wolverines. Instead, the Horned Frogs took it to Michigan and ultimately held off the Wolverines’ late charge to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship. TCU took notice of the disrespect coming...
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Overheard in the locker room: Michigan players react to TCU loss
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Michigan football team's season came to a sudden close on Saturday night in a 51-45 loss to TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. The Wolverines allowed 488 yards — including 263 on the ground — and surrendered two pick-sixes in the loss. On offense, U-M moved the ball well, but red-zone issues stymied several series.
Huggins has special delivery after loss: 'We've got a bunch of BSers'
You'd have a hard time finding a stretch of basketball that bothered Bob Huggins -- and "bothered" likely is not a strong enough word -- more than the final 21 games West Virginia played last season. Eighteen Big 12 games. One Big 12/SEC Challenge game. Two Big 12 Tournament games. The Mountaineers were 5-16, lost all 10 road games and managed to match the Hall of Fame coach's longest losing streak with seven straight defeats ... twice.
College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach
No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
Broncos' Short List of HC Candidates Revealed by ESPN Insider
Is one of these names the next head coach of the Denver Broncos?
College Basketball World Reacts To Coach's Surprising Resignation
Wofford basketball coach Jay McAuley has announced his resignation from the program. McAuley, who was in the midst of his fourth season with the Terriers, had previously been asked to take a leave of absence after multiple players said they no longer wanted to play for him. "Jay McAuley has...
Huggins: "The next time it happens, he will no longer be a Mountaineer"
Bob Huggins was not a happy camper. The West Virginia Head Coach joined in on the postgame radio show, and did not hold much back. He started with a comment about the referees, but he ultimately came back to one conclusion - "you can't blame it on anybody but us." Huggins pointed to missed free throws down the stretch and missed shots on offense, but one thing really had his ire - senior guard Erik Stevenson fouling out and getting a crucial technical for the second game in a row.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Son Cole Take in UCLA Sun Bowl Game
Dodgers manager and son take in some Bruin football
Look: Early 2023 College Football Preseason Top 25 Released
With the College Football Playoff semifinals in the books, it's time to look ahead to the 2023 season. There are still several major games left to be played in the 2022-23 season, including the Jan. 2 games and the College Football Playoff national title, but we can already look ahead to the 2023-24 season.
Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl Expert Score Predictions
These are the Lions247 expert score predictions for Penn State’s Rose Bowl matchup with Utah. The No. 11 Nittany Lions (10-2) face the No. 8 Utes (8-3) in Pasadena in a game that will kick off at 5 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the time...
Mike Greenberg Was Furious With College Football Playoff Referee
There were a lot of questionable calls and bizarre things that happened during yesterday's College Football Playoff games. But one call has ESPN's Mike Greenberg fuming. The call in question was the controversial overturned Michigan touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl against the TCU Horned Frogs. In the second quarter, Roman Wilson caught what appeared to be a 51-yard touchdown. But instant reply showed that he was narrowly down at the one-inch line short of crossing the goalline despite being untouched.
Report: Huskers have WR coach picked as staff appears to be finalized
Matt Rhule's staff of full-time assistants is reportedly filled out, though the coach himself hasn't made matters official. While three positions have not yet been announced, there are now names connected with all the remaining openings. It was reported on Monday night that Garret McGuire will join the Husker staff as a wide receivers coach, according to Joe Person of The Athletic, who covers the Carolina Panthers.
