What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter
Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
Barbara Walters, legendary news anchor, has died at 93
Barbara Walters, the pioneering TV journalist whose interviewing skills made her one of the most prominent figures in broadcasting, has died, her spokesperson confirmed to CNN. She was 93.
Barbara Walters, 12-Time Emmy Award Winning Trailblazing News Broadcaster & TV Legend, Passes Away At 93! RIP
Barbara Walters, the trailblazing television news broadcaster and longtime ABC News anchor and correspondent who shattered the glass ceiling
Notable Deaths In 2022: 22 People We Lost This Year
As 2023 waits in the wings to make its grand debut, it’s time to stop and take a look back at 2022. The past 12 months have been filled with news and, sadly, we’ve lost many celebrities and newsmakers in 2022. Here is our overview of the singers, actors, politicians, athletes and other notorious people who died this year.
Barbara Walters To Be Remembered In Two ABC News Specials
ABC News will pay tribute to legendary journalist Barbara Walters in two specials over this holiday weekend – Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 20/20 on ABC and The View Honors Barbara Walters on ABC News Live. Walters joined ABC News in 1976. She was the 20/20 co-host and chief correspondent for 25 years and created The View as a co-host in 1997. Our Barbara: A Special Edition of 2020, a two-hour primetime special, will feature Walters’ most groundbreaking and iconic interviews, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage of Walters, and interviews with Bob Iger, David Muir, Diane Sawyer, Deborah Roberts, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos,...
Barbara Walters Dead at 93, Social Media Mourns the Broadcast Journalist’s Loss
Barbara Walters was known as a television news anchor and longtime ABC News broadcaster. Her work as a news correspondent broke through barriers and blazed a trail in a professional sphere dominated by men at the time. Walters died on Friday, December 30th. She was 93 years old.
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
R.I.P. Barbara Walters – ‘20/20’ Anchor and ‘The View’ Co-Creator Dies at 93
Legendary broadcast journalist Barbara Walters has died, ABC News announced on Friday, December 30, 2022. Walters, who was 93 years old, died peacefully in her home in New York City surrounded by her loved ones, the network stated. Best known for hosting “20/20” and “The View,” Walters made waves in...
Broadcaster Barbara Walters, Creator Of The View Dead At 93
Barbara Walters, a pioneering journalist, who made headlines moving from NBC's TODAY show to ABC's news division, has died. Known for co-creating The View and hosting 20/20, she was 93 years old.
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. "Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women," Cindi Berger, Walters' rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, "I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York." He called Walters a
