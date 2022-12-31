SUN PREPS STORIES OF THE YEAR: You'll never guess what's No. 1

There is a reason why newspapers lean into these lists at this time of the year.

To some extent, we all enjoy a look back on the year that was before facing the year to come. Some years more than others.

This year found its way into the “other” column just a wee bit too often (Ian, we’re looking at you).

We here at your local sports department could certainly rattle off our own top-10 lists, things which impacted each of us – myself, Vinnie Portell and Victoria Netkovick – and probably agree on eight in varying order.

So can you.

Another distinct feature of top-10 lists is that they are ranked one through 10. This makes us a little skittish. Who can say if one person’s sorrowful passing is more important than another’s great achievement? What happens when those two things cross paths in the same story? (Spoiler: One such instance will be appearing on this list).

What about that one story that ignites the memory of other, similar stories?

How do you rank a hurricane? As you already know before leafing back to the sports section, that is our area’s top story of the year. Ian cast a long shadow over everything that came before and after, especially in the local sports world.

We can’t rank these stories. It’s unfair to the person, the team, the school, the community and, heck, even the sports writer behind them. We can only remind you of them.

But there is a place where your interest was noted and logged.

The hard truth is this: The future will be viewed online. If you are reading this at the breakfast table or on the patio in pleasing, black-and-white parchment, thank you for your support. The newspaper as we know it is transitioning into the ether like so many other things that used to be at our ink-stained fingertips.

Those of you who visited SunPreps.com left an impression that we could track. Because we were loathe to rank these stories, we’re going to let your online reading do the ranking for us.

Some caveats: Looking at the list, the one thing that is very clear is that you love our All-Area teams. But those aren’t stories so much as they are accolades, so we’ll leave them out. Also, along the way, we’ll be using some of these stories to highlight a few others worth mentioning in the same vein. Another thing that became readily apparent is that there are days of the week and times of the day in which we post a game story that either gets a huge number of clicks or none at all. So to weed out the anomalies, we’re going to eliminate game stories from this list, unless the game itself was of note (such as a state championship or a record-breaking performance).

Last but not least: SURPRISE! This is actually a Top 22 of 2022!

On to the tale of the tape:

No. 22

Ace in the hole

On Sept. 15, you read the story of Venice volleyball player Carli Waggoner, a do-it-all dynamo whose support was vital on a team that would go on to win a state title (more on that in a bit).

No. 21

Ivy Leaguer

On July 22, Dylan Almeyda’s star-crossed voyage from North Port to Harvard was detailed. The 6-4, 185-pound wideout sporting a 4.9 GPA and a 1290 on is SAT put himself on track for the Ivy League school after being offered a week earlier.

No. 20

On Wisconsin

On Aug. 29, another talented local athlete announced a high-profile commitment. This time it was Charlotte rising senior D’Yanis Jimenez, who took a visit to Wisconsin and committed on the spot. She made that commitment official earlier this month. Along the way, you learned of Jimenez’s love of the game and her journey to Charlotte High.

No. 19

Back 2 Back

On Dec. 3, SunPreps readers learned of Venice football’s return to the state championship game. Multiple Indians football games checked in among the most-read stories of the year (remember our game story caveat), but this one was the most noteworthy of the bunch. Venice saw its four-touchdown lead vanish against a worthy foe, but a bruising performance by the offensive line paved the way for Brooks Bentley’s electrifying 56-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach and send Venice to the title tilt.

No. 18

‘I’m going to prove you wrong’

On Sept. 17, you became acquainted with Austin Woodbury, Lemon Bay’s one-armed baseball player. His drive to compete came from family and his desire to succeed and stick it to the naysayers is patterned after his idol, former big-league pitcher Jim Abbott. Money quote: “I’m just used to working harder than everyone. And when people say things, I just look at it as a joke and just laugh and have it in the back of my head as motivation. I’m going to prove you wrong.”

No. 17

A unique situation

On July 12, we learned about Fin Jones, a Venice tight end who had never caught a pass in a varsity game but came into the 2022 season with Division I offers in hand (he ended up signing with Florida Atlantic earlier this month). The 6-foot-6 transfer from Cardinal Mooney climbed the Indians’ steep learning curve and became a valuable asset in the team’s passing game down the stretch as his production proved worthy of the hype.

No. 16

Rebuilt Rightmire

On April 8 as the boys’ weightlifting season headed into the regional round, Wyett Rightmire’s remarkable rally from a gruesome leg injury just a few months earlier to a state title threat was detailed in The Daily Sun. While operating a stand-up blower, the Imagine senior lost control and the 1,000-pound tractor flipped backwards onto him and snapped his right leg. But there he was, five months later, winning his weight class at the Class 1A region meet and coming within 10 pounds of a state title. It was a terrific year for weightlifting in the area, with fellow Imagine weightlifter Madison Atwood winning a state title while the Charlotte boys team brought home its second consecutive crown.

No. 15

Power of prayer

This one is a little different. On July 1, we reported the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the constitutional right of a high school football coach to lead a post-game prayer on the field. The court case in question came out of the Pacific Northwest, where parents were appalled to see a coach mixing religion with prep sports. Around the SunPreps region, such a thing is much less taboo and has been a part of the post-game landscape for years.

No. 14

Sign ‘em up

You have already seen a few similar stories in this list, but we’ll offer up this Feb. 2 story as a nod to all student-athletes who signed national letters of intent during the 2022 calendar year. On this particular day, we chronicled Venice’s largest-ever signing class, featuring 18 Indians in various sports heading to the next level. In all, dozens of athletes from area schools signed on the dotted line. It was truly a banner year.

No. 13

Band played on

In November, what should have been a memorable band trip turned into a fiasco when Disney World asked the Venice High band to cover up its Indian logo in order to perform in a parade. It was a last-minute demand that came well after the invitation had been extended. The story that made this list was actually a Nov. 5 opinion piece on what Disney’s stance got wrong about Venice generally and children specifically, but the furor lasted several weeks. Venice pulled out of the parade and participated in a Sarasota County-based paraded instead.

No. 12

Dialing Davis

On July 8, Venice’s hiring of Luke Davis as boys basketball coach grabbed your attention. Davis, who years earlier moved to Southwest Florida to be near his extended, Venice-based family, was a no-brainer to succeed Mike Montgomery. He got his foot in the door as an assistant at North Port before fate opened a door on the Island. Davis was the last domino in a series of boys basketball coaching changes. In all, new coaches roamed the courts at Imagine (Lee Taft), North Port (Bruce Wallace), Venice and Charlotte, which brings us to …

No. 11

Dean done

On March 8, you read about the dean of area coaches, Tom Massolio, stepping down at Charlotte High after 25 years and 505 wins. His decision was a bit of an open secret all season at the Punta Gorda school, making his 500th win on Jan. 31 a particularly boisterous celebration among players and fans. His move was also a coordinated one – later in the year, long-time Charlotte athletic director Brian Nolan also stepped down, handing the reins to Massolio, much as he handed the Tarpons to assistant Mike Williams. Later in the year, Nolan was inducted into the Tarpons’ Hall of Fame.

No. 10

Six-Pack

Gracing the entire front page of the Nov. 12 sports section was the Venice volleyball team, which won its sixth state championship by dispatching Hagerty in four sets. After surviving one of the toughest schedules in the state and the uncertainty that followed in Hurricane Ian’s wake, Venice made quick work of their title foe. In a way, the victory was anticlimactic. Ten days earlier in the region championship, the Indians mounted a comeback for the ages to defeat Plant, 3-2. In all, it was another spectacular year of volleyball for area schools as Lemon Bay and Charlotte each won district titles and all three schools, along with Port Charlotte, put together formidable inaugural beach volleyball teams.

No. 9

Fire the cannons

The Sept. 2 paper chronicled something that had never been seen in Charlotte County. The Port Charlotte football team routed Peace River rival Charlotte, 41-14, in the second week of the season. The Pirates had lost 35 of 40 regular season meetings with the Tarpons before this year’s renewal of the friendly annual battle of the bridges. The 41 points and the 27-point margin of victory marked all-time bests for Port Charlotte in the series. It also launched the Pirates on an epic run to the postseason under incredibly difficult circumstances. Due to damage from Hurricane Ian, the Pirates had to play their entire district schedule on the road, but they won the title, anyway.

No. 8

The sins of Strauss

While it was the Oct. 8 story that made this list, the ongoing legal battle involving Lemon Bay wrestling coach Mike Schyck and hundreds of former athletes with Ohio State regarding the crimes of late team doctor Richard Strauss appeared regularly in our sports section. Ohio State is preparing to go before the U.S. Supreme Court in its attempt to toss outstanding lawsuits against the university.

No. 7

Caballo’s kids

If this were a strictly by-the-numbers review of the year’s top stories, caveats-be-darned, three stories chronicling the exploits of DeSoto County’s boys soccer team would have made this list. Instead, we fold all three into this one entry. On Feb. 16, readers clicked with wild abandon on the story detailing the Bulldogs’ 2-1 victory against Robinson for the Region 4A-3 championship. Perhaps the cyber-pump was primed earlier in the week by a feature on the tight-knit group of players who provided the heart and soul of the Bulldogs’ squad. Known as “Caballo’s Kids” in a nod to youth soccer coach Alberto “Caballo” Rojas, the group spearheaded a historic run to the Class 4A state semifinals. Later in the year, Sun Preps Soccer Player of the Year, Juan Buenrostro, made news when he signed on with MLS Next.

No. 6

Recruiting trail

On Jan. 20, we put to print the ruckus that had been bubbling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for days. In a very short span of days leading up to National Signing Day, a parade of top-tier college football coaches visited Venice High in an attempt to woo the Indians’ top talents, Damon Wilson II and Elliot Washington II, among others. Among the coaches were Alabama’s Nick Saban and Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney also appeared in numerous selfies. Eventually, Wilson II would land with Georgia while Washington II first committed to Alabama, then switched to Penn State.

No. 5

Bittersweet title

On March 5, we detailed three wrestling state champions. Charlotte’s Andrew Austin won his third crown. Lemon Bay’s Lance Schyck picked up his second, but it was North Port’s Dominic Joyce who brought friends and family to tears with his bittersweet title. Just days before the season began, Joyce lost his father, John, in sudden fashion. Mourning his No. 1 fan and mentor throughout the season, Joyce battled through his grief and defeated Southwest Miami’s Franklyn Fernandez, 7-3.

No. 4

Next Generation

On Jan. 6, readers learned about a changing of the guard in the Charlotte football program. Cory Mentzer’s hiring handed the gridiron baton to a new generation of Tarpon coaches. An alumnus and former team defensive MVP, the youthful Mentzer immediately brought a new vibe to the locker room and a new energy to the team’s social media presence. For a while, it didn’t equate to success on the field, as Charlotte began the year 0-7, but everything began to click late as the Tarpons rattled off two convincing wins to close out the season.

No. 3

Sessa’s road home

On Aug. 20, Zack Sessa opened up to the Daily Sun about his long and winding road back to the sport he loved. A heralded placekicker and key member of Venice’s 2017 state championship team, Sessa appeared to be on his way to major college football, but tragedy struck two months before National Signing Day when his father, Tom, took his own life. What followed was a series of self-acknowledged missteps as Sessa struggled to find his place in the world and passion for the game. Ultimately, he landed at South Florida, where he still has several years of eligibility remaining.

No. 2

Allen's town

Just a week into the new year, Sun Preps readers learned of the passing of former North Port boys basketball coach Curt Allen. The 60-year-old had been there on Day One when North Port High first opened its doors, eventually serving as the Bobcats’ wildly successful head coach from 2007-13. Just two months earlier, Allen had been inducted into North Port’s Hall of Fame. It was the last time many of his former players and friends saw him in public. In August, another local coaching icon passed away. Don Wendell had led Port Charlotte’s volleyball team from the school’s inception in 1981 all the way to the 2000s, inspiring an entire generation of players with his effusive brand of coaching.

No. 1

Sports on TV

And now for something completely different. The runaway winner as the most-viewed story of the year at SunPreps.com hit the interwebs on June 30. It was no grand feat. No championship was awarded. Nobody was hired or fired or won the lottery. Rather, when Venice learned it would play before a nationally televised audience on ESPN against nationally ranked St. Frances, the story took on a life of its own via likes and shares.

How about that?