Vikings lost much more than just a game vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings suffered its most costly loss of the season in a 41-17 blowout on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Not only did the loss cost the Vikings the No. 2 seed in the NFC, but Minnesota suffered significant injuries at key positions in the process. The...
Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
Damar Hamlin's charity receives millions in donations after he collapses on field
NFL fans from all over contributed to Damar Hamlin's charity after the safety was seriously injured during a Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.
Dolphins' Bradley Chubb: Not suiting up Sunday
Chubb (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 contest against New England. An ankle injury kept Chubb out of practice both Wednesday and Thursday during Week 17 prep, though he was able to log a limited session Friday. However, that wasn't enough for him to take the field Sunday versus the Patriots. Chubb will thus miss his first game of the campaign, and Andrew Van Ginkel will likely start in his place.
Ravens vs. Steelers score: Pittsburgh stays alive in playoff race following Kenny Pickett's late heroics
The Steelers remain in the hunt for the AFC's final playoff spot. Ben Roethlisberger capped off his stellar 18-year career by leading the Steelers to a come-front behind win in Baltimore. A year later, Roethlisberger's successor, Kenny Pickett, led Pittsburgh to a dramatic, last-minute win in Baltimore that kept the Steelers' playoff hopes alive.
Bengals' Sam Hubbard: Won't suit up versus Cincinnati
Hubbard (calf) has been ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game versus the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Hubbard will now miss his second game in a row after going down with a calf injury in the Week 15 win over Tampa Bay. The 27-year-old currently has paced the Bengals' pass rush with 6.5 sacks this season, so his availability moving forward should be considered a significant factor heading into the playoffs. With Hubbard sidelined, expect Cameron Sample and Joseph Ossai to play important roles opposite starting defensive end Trey Hendrickson as this group looks to cause problems for Bills star quarterback Josh Allen.
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Nine catches in Week 17 win
Godwin secured all nine targets for 120 yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble. Were it not for the exploits of position mate Mike Evans, Godwin's performance would have been the talk of the afternoon for the Buccaneers. The trusted target checked in second across the stat sheet to Evans, and his two-point grab after Evans' third touchdown reception gave Tampa Bay a key three-point lead at the time. Godwin has at least eight catches in five of the last six games, while his yardage total was his highest of the season and leaves him just 32 yards short of the third 1,000-yard campaign of his career going into a Week 18 road matchup against the Falcons.
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
2023 NFL playoffs: Steelers stay alive in AFC postseason race following Patriots' win over Dolphins
The Pittsburgh Steelers will continue to be in the playoff hunt when they face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. Pittsburgh can thank New England for its playoff window remaining open after the Patriots posted a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Had Miami won, the Steelers...
Bengals' Jake Browning: Bumped up from practice squad
Browning was elevated from the practice squad to active roster Monday. Browning could suit up for Monday's game against the Bills, although he'll likely operate the team's No. 3 quarterback if he does, behind starter Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen. Browning was active for multiple games last season, but the Washington product has yet to take an NFL regular-season snap.
Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest
Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to come back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
49ers' Dre Greenlaw: Set for MRI on back
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Greenlaw will undergo an MRI on Monday on the back injury he suffered during Sunday's win at Las Vegas, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports. At the point of his departure in the second half, Greenlaw had eight tackles, marking his fifth game...
Texans' Davis Mills: Struggles badly again
Mills completed 22 of 40 passes for 202 yards against Jacksonville on Sunday. It's been a brutal season for Mills, who once again rotated with Jeff Driskel (3 of 4 passing for nine yards, two carries for seven yards). When he took the snaps, Mills just couldn't get the ball downfield. The Texans play the Colts in Week 18, so Mills will look to get on track against the team he threw for 240 yards and two touchdowns against in Week 1.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Picks up leg injury
Lockett sustained a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Jets. Lockett went to the locker room near the end of the first half and wasn't on the sideline after the break before the Seahawks revealed the reason for his absence. He was back in action Sunday following a one-game absence due to surgery to repair a broken left index finger, but that issue didn't force him to exit Week 17. If Lockett is unable to return, he'll finish with two catches (on two targets) for 15 yards.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Reels in four receptions
Cooks caught four passes for 39 yards on seven targets against Jacksonville on Sunday. Cooks remains one of the league's better receivers in real life, but his fantasy impact is dulled by Houston's consistently poor quarterback play. The Texans attempted 44 passes Sunday but produced just 193 yards, and it's not easy for any receiver to thrive in circumstances like those. Cooks will hope to finish strong against Indianapolis in Week 18.
