WJHG-TV

PCB New Year’s Celebrations

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It is officially 2023 and on Saturday the streets of Pier Park were filled with people waiting to ring in the New Year at midnight. The festivities on Saturday included a beach ball drop at 8 p.m. for the kids or anyone who wanted to go to bed early. Then an official countdown and a ball drop at midnight with fireworks.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Coffee Chat on family holiday fun

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Monday morning’s Coffee Chat, the NewsChannel 7 Today team discussed their eventful family-fun filled holidays. Jessica and Ryan discussed opening presents with their families, trying new things, and New Year’s resolutions. Watch the video attached for the cutest recap of their families’...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Warm and humid start to the week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and foggy one on satellite this morning. The fog will likely remain thick through about 8 or 9am before lifting out into a bit of morning clouds. Sunshine will start to filter in by late morning and into the afternoon.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Canceled flights leave several without a way back home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many Americans were headed home to see family and friends or go on a vacation but found themselves stranded at the airport with a winter storm hitting various places around the U.S. Several airlines were not fully operational toward the end of the holiday season. According to AAA, 7.17 million […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
850businessmagazine.com

South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival

Wine has a way of brightening even the sunniest of days. Each year, the South Walton Beaches Wine & Food Festival raises a glass to that sentiment. The festival, which brings together winemakers, chefs, distillers and brewers for a weekend of wine tastings, education and entertainment, will be held for the 11th time next April 27–30 at the Grand Boulevard Town Center.
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

New Year’s events around the Panhandle

PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB) — The New Year is just a few days away. Several events are happening in the Panhandle to celebrate the beginning of 2023. 2022 New Years Eve Beach Ball Drop in Pier Park Panama City Beach is hosting a special family-friendly event to ring in the New Year. Events began at 5:35 […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County baby New Year born just after midnight

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP)- A local family welcomed a baby girl to start off in 2023. The child was born in Panama City at HCA Florida Gulf Coast. The beautiful baby girl was born on 1/1/23 at 12:01 a.m. The Labor & Delivery team greeted the baby girl with a...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

PC streetscape project continues despite delays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is still working to make downtown a better place for locals and visitors as progress continues slowly on the Streetscape project. For almost a year city workers have laid cobblestones from government St to 4th Street along Harrison Avenue. But the first phase of the project is taking […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Expect another foggy night tonight in NWFL with lows in the mid 60s. Winds will be SE at 10 mph. On Tuesday skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be warm and humid. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. Winds will be SE at 10-20 mph. Rain chances Tuesday will be lower early and increase by the evening. The main threat of severe weather and heaviest rain will likely be earlier Wednesday morning. Right now NWFL is under a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather. Rainfall totals with this next system will be 1-2″ with some area possibly seeing more than 3″. The rain moves out by Wednesday afternoon and cooler, less humid air moves in Thursday thru the weekend. Temps will likely be in the low to mid 60s behind the front for highs with lows near 40.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Dog Shot at Panama City Park

Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Local Woman celebrates her 103 birthday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Maybell Whitfield was born and raised in Bay County. Friday night she celebrated her 103rd birthday. The celebration was held at the Southerland event center in Lynn Haven, which was at one time a funeral home. “When they told me where it was going to...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

‘We don’t need another dollar store’

PONCE DE LEON, Fla. (Holmes County Advertiser) — Residents of Ponce de Leon are giving an Alabama-based developer pushback on plans to construct a dollar store right across the road from the existing Dollar General. The town of Ponce de Leon seems poised for growth with access to Interstate 10, a rest area, a handful […]
PONCE DE LEON, FL
livability.com

Why I Started My Business in Fort Walton Beach (and You Can, Too!)

Resident gives the inside scoop on living and working in Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County. Nestled in Northwest Florida, Fort Walton Beach and Okaloosa County form a welcoming region where generosity and Southern hospitality abound. Here, residents and visitors are met with sparkling water, sandy beaches, gorgeous parks, delicious dining options and much more.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Most dangerous days for driving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - New Year’s Eve, and the days before and after, are a dangerous time to be on the road, according to authorities. “It’s like a spring break atmosphere for the weekend,” Jason King, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper. Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Jason...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

