Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RaleighTed RiversRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Related
cbs17
Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
Fayetteville shocks with metro growth
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
WRAL
WRAL First Night Raleigh: People celebrate the start of 2023
Here's a look at the sights of the New Year's festivities in downtown Raleigh. Here's a look at the sights of the New Year's festivities in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Happy New Year: Acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
travelnowsmart.com
Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina
When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
cbs17
Minister giving away books in hopes of curbing gun violence in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — When Minister Paul Scott isn’t organizing or speaking at events you can often find the Durham activist walking around the city with a backpack full of books. “I give these books out for free,” said Scott. For the past four months, he’s been...
Durham City Councilman on recent shootings: 'It's becoming depressing to be hopeful, but we have no choice'
DURHAM, N.C. — The New Year is off to a violent start in Durham. Six people were shot Sunday, including five people in a mass shooting at 1000 N. Miami Blvd. Durham police are still searching for the person or people responsible for Sunday’s shootings. Two victims had life-threatening injuries, including a 17-year-old.
WRAL
Rain dampens early WRAL First Night fun
Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations. Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations.
WRAL
North Carolina musician Paige King Johnson finds success in 2022, looking forward to 2023
Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh. Musician Paige King Johnson, a native of Angier, stopped by during WRAL's broadcast of First Night Raleigh.
Daylight drive-by shooting outside Subway restaurant injures 4 adults, 1 youth in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department is investigating a New Year's Day drive-by shooting that left five people injured. Police said Sunday around 2 p.m., officers responded to a call of "multiple" people shot at 1000 North Miami Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said they found four adults...
WITN
POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other. Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.
cbs17
Man thrown from motorcycle sustains major injuries on New Year’s Day in Raleigh, police investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a residential area between Creedmoor and Lead Mine roads in Raleigh, a man was thrown from his motorcycle on New Year’s Day. According to Raleigh police, the adult male driver was in the 6100 block of Bayberry Lane when the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WRAL
Raleigh combatting homelessness: City puts $525K into temporary housing program
The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness. The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness.
$31,000 hotel bill: Raleigh woman among unhoused residents who seek relief from new city program
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cristal Stafford and her four children have lived in hotels for the last year. The single Raleigh mother’s kids are aged from 10 to 13. “We have already spent $31,000 on hotels,” Stafford said. “The savings is depleted. It’s gone.”. Stafford’s full-time...
Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
cbs17
Meet the first 2023 baby born at Cape Fear Valley Health in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — With the turn of a new year came a little bundle of joy. Cape Fear Valley Medical Center delivered their first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. Stiles George McGee was born at the hospital at 2:25 a.m. to parents Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, according to a release.
WRAL
Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police
DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
WRAL
NC gas prices jump 11 cents in two weeks
On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
Dollar General sales Jan. 1-7: Laundry detergent, diapers, bath tissue, soup
Dollar General has new sales this week including laundry detergent, diapers, bath tissue, soup and more. * These sales are valid for most Raleigh, NC area stores. Check the ad for your specific location to verify prices for your Dollar General. The sales listed above are not a guarantee of price.
cbs17
Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
Comments / 0