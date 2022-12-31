ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

cbs17

Thousands head to Downtown Raleigh to ring in the New Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A little rain wasn’t enough to dampen the mood and keep people from heading out Saturday night to ring in the New Year. Thousands made their way to Fayetteville Street on New Year’s Eve for one of Raleigh’s largest celebrations. “Experiencing art...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville shocks with metro growth

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The Fayetteville metro area is growing, and people are starting to notice. Fayetteville jumped in population in recent years, going from a metropolitan statistical area, or MSA, of 380,389 people in 2016 to 524,588 people. That's because the U.S. Office of Management and Budget considers Fayetteville's Metro to include Cumberland, Hoke and Harnett counties.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Happy New Year: Acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night

RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
RALEIGH, NC
travelnowsmart.com

Inexpensive Romantic Getaways in North Carolina

When you’re looking to plan an affordable romantic getaway, there are many options for you. From Lakeview at Fontana in Chapel Hill to Lake Lure and Ocracoke Island in North Carolina, you have plenty of choices for a great weekend getaway. Lake Toxaway. Lake Toxaway is a small but...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Rain dampens early WRAL First Night fun

Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations. Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man robs two Rocky Mount convenience stores minutes apart

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man that held up two convenience stores within minutes of each other. Rocky Mount police said that the first robbery happened Monday morning around 6:41 at the Kangaroo at 240 South Wesleyan Boulevard. About ten minutes later police said that they got a call for a second robbery at the L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Former Burlington Assistant Chief dies

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Steven Black, former Assistant Chief of the Burlington Police Department (BPD, died at 62 on Friday, Dec. 30 in the Moses Cone Memorial Hospital. Black was an Alamance County native and he served for 30 years at the BPD before retiring. BPD posted on Facebook and...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL

Stolen guns from cars put further strain on Durham Police

DURHAM, N.C. — When a gun is stolen in Durham, the story doesn't stop there. It means the firearm is now on the streets -- often untraceable -- and in the hands of criminals. Sgt. Michael Beal of the Durham Police Department's Community Service Division is among the officers...
WRAL

NC gas prices jump 11 cents in two weeks

On Jan. 2, AAA showed the average price of a tank of gas was back above $3 in Raleigh and across the state, about 10 cents higher than the week before. Meanwhile, the state is also tacking on an additional 2 cents per gallon, pushing that tax from 38.5 cents to 40.5 per gallon.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mobile home destroyed in fire, Raleigh fire crews investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Sunday morning. At about 8:15 a.m., firefighters were seen putting out a fire at a mobile home on Crispin Ct. near Kings Parkway. The fire and smoke appeared to have destroyed the home. At...
RALEIGH, NC

