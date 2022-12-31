The Chevy Malibu is a bit of an odd duck in today’s auto market, offered as the last remaining Chevy sedan in the the U.S. at a time when crossovers are very much all the rage, and packing an internal-combustion engine at a time when most of the industry is transitioning to EVs. Nevertheless, GM Authority has learned that The General has decided to keep the Chevy Malibu nameplate alive for at least one more generation.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO