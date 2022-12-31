Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Next-Gen Chevy Equinox, GMC Terrain To Ride On Carry-Over Platform
GM is currently developing the next-generation Chevy Equinox and the next-generation GMC Terrain, both of which are expected to arrive for the 2025 model year, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM Authority has gained insight into the platform that will underpin these next-gen crossovers. According to sources familiar with...
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition Introduced In China
Three months after the official launch of the crossover in China, General Motors has just introduced the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition in the Asian country. The automaker first unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Seeker Redline Edition at the 2022 Guangzhou International Auto Show, which is open to the public from December 30th, 2022 to January 8th, 2023. The sporty looking Seeker Redline Edition is introduced to the Chinese market as the new range-topping variant of the compact crossover, also known as the all-new second-generation 2024 Chevy Trax in North America.
gmauthority.com
GM Begins Planning Next-Gen, 2025 Chevy Malibu: Exclusive
The Chevy Malibu is a bit of an odd duck in today’s auto market, offered as the last remaining Chevy sedan in the the U.S. at a time when crossovers are very much all the rage, and packing an internal-combustion engine at a time when most of the industry is transitioning to EVs. Nevertheless, GM Authority has learned that The General has decided to keep the Chevy Malibu nameplate alive for at least one more generation.
gmauthority.com
GM Midsize Pickup Trucks Sales Jumped 77 Percent During Q3 2022
GM midsize pickup truck sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. GM midsize truck sales are comprised of the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon in the U.S. and Canada. In Mexico, GM sells the Colorado alongside the new 2023 Chevy S10 Max, and GM will introduce the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon in Mexico for the first time ever. GM also officially confirmed the all-new 2024 Chevy Montana for Mexico, but the model is not yet on sale.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Chromed Round Assist Steps No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 follows a full model refresh introduced for the light-duty pickup with the 2022 model year, while the 2023 Chevy Silverado HD precedes a full model refresh debuting for the heavy-duty pickup’s 2024 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that both models are currently unavailable to order with the chrome assist steps feature.
gmauthority.com
Owner Of 52-mile 2023 Corvette Z06 With Blown Engine Will Keep The Car
Just last week, GM Authority covered the story of a 2023 Corvette Z06 owner who experienced a total engine failure with a mere 52 miles on the clock of his brand-new sports car. The owner posted a video to social media that detailed his experience, and now, the owner has posted a follow-up about what he’s going to do with the car moving forward.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss In Sterling Gray Metallic: Photos
A few days ago, GM Authority brought you the very first look at a 2023 Chevy Colorado Trail Boss painted in the striking Nitro Yellow Metallic exterior paint. This time, we captured another Trail Boss model, this time painted in Sterling Gray Metallic. Since this particular example is finished in...
Elon Musk Backs 'Obvious' Solution to Europe's Energy Crisis
Europe discovered a new reality this winter: energy rationing. No matter which European country you are in, the inhabitants explain to you how they must save energy because of the energy crisis hitting the Continent. The war in Ukraine and tensions with Russia are plunging Europe into an unprecedented situation.
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Dreams Of Sunny Days, Shows Off Cadillac Convertible Sketch
As most folks in the U.S. battle heavy winter weather, there’s undoubtedly more than few auto enthusiasts out there dreaming about hitting the road in a droptop luxury car under warm, sunny skies. The folks at General Motors Design are among them, as evidenced by this interesting new Cadillac convertible concept sketch recently posted to social media.
Survey finds bleak outlook for Japanese companies in 2023
TOKYO (AP) — Major Japanese companies have grown more pessimistic about the economy, given higher costs and a weaker yen, according to a survey by Kyodo News. The survey of 117 companies found just over half, or 56%, expect the economy to grow this year. That was down sharply from 84% a year earlier, said the survey released Monday.
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT5 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT5 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Midnight Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior...
Asian markets mixed ahead of Fed report, US jobs data
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ahead of updates on U.S. employment amid fears of a possible global recession.Shanghai and Hong Kong gained. Seoul and Sydney declined. Oil prices fell.Coming off a year of big declines for major stock markets, traders worry the Federal Reserve and other central banks that raised interest rates last year to cool inflation might be willing to push the world into recession.Inflation might “remain far north of 3% by the end of 2023, simply too high for central bank comfort,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.The Shanghai Composite Index gained...
South Korea: Talks with US on management of nukes underway
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea reconfirmed Tuesday that Seoul and Washington are discussing its involvement in U.S. nuclear asset management in the face of intensifying North Korean nuclear threats, after President Joe Biden denied that the allies were discussing joint nuclear exercises. The difference came...
Marketmind: Making waves
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The first trading day for most major markets in Asia was a choppy one, as investors grappled with the contradictory implications of China's opening up and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. European and U.S. futures struggled to make headway.
gmauthority.com
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of December 27 – December 30, 2022
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of December 27th to December 30th, 2022, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $33.64 per share, representing a decrease of $0.19 per share, or 0.56 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $36.83. To note, markets were closed Monday, December 26th in recognition of the Christmas holiday.
gmauthority.com
Gentherm To Provide 2024 Cadillac Celestiq Four-Zone Climate Control System
Gentherm has announced that its ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system will be included as standard equipment by the all-new 2024 Cadillac Celestiq ultra-luxury sedan. Based in Michigan, Gentherm is a thermal management technologies company that boasts to have created the first thermoelectrically heated and cooled seat system for the automotive industry. Now, the company is set to provide GM with its latest ClimateSense system technology for use in the 2024 Cadillac Celestiq, the system’s first industry deployment.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV Gets Power-Operated Swing Gate
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV offers a range of interesting features, with performance, off-roading, comfort, and utility all covered. With regard to utility, one of those noteworthy features is the Hummer EV SUV’s power-operated swing gate. The power-operated swing gate is included as standard equipment across the 2024...
ValueWalk
Coal Remains The Winner
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday reported that unemployment claims rose to 225,000 in the latest week from a revised 216,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims increased to 1.710 million in the latest week from a revised 1.669 million in the previous week. Interestingly, continuing unemployment claims have been steadily rising since October.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Bolt EV Gets Price Increase In January
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EV is the seventh model year for the nameplate’s first generation, following up on the refreshed 2022 model year with only a few changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Bolt EV just received a price increase. According to...
gmauthority.com
Petition Launched For GM To Upgrade 2G Vehicles With OnStar
With the sunset of 2G cellular network technology, older GM vehicles will no longer be compatible with OnStar Connected Services. Now, a new online petition has been created demanding that 2G-equipped GM vehicles be upgraded with the hardware needed to continue using OnStar. The petition was launched at change.org, and...
