ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
MOUNT ORAB, OH
richlandsource.com

Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway

With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
BOTKINS, OH
richlandsource.com

Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest

Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney

New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
WADSWORTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy