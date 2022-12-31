Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve
Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mt. Orab Western Brown nips Cincinnati Turpin in taut scare
Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Mt. Orab Western Brown passed in a 51-42 victory at Cincinnati Turpin's expense at Cincinnati Turpin High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 22, Mt Orab Western Brown squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a...
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Botkins slips past Rockford Parkway
With little to no wiggle room, Botkins nosed past Rockford Parkway 42-35 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. The last time Rockford Parkway and Botkins played in a 38-37 game on January 3, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Sycamore thwarts Loveland's quest
Cincinnati Sycamore pushed past Loveland for a 43-27 win at Cincinnati Sycamore High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Loveland and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on January 3, 2022 at Loveland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney
New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
