FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Barbara Walters Was Doing In Her Final Years
Prior to her death at the age of 93, Barbara Walters lived one of the most exuberant and visible lives of anyone in her line of work. From her time on "The View," "20/20," and "Today" to her end-of-the-year specials highlighting the most fascinating people, she was everywhere. Walters was synonymous with the news and being "in the know" throughout her storied career.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Barbara Walters' Most Memorable Interviews, Including Her 'Mistake' of Asking One Star 'What Kind of Tree Would You Be?'
Barbara Walters made a career of asking provocative questions to fascinating subjects, including Monica Lewinsky, Richard Nixon and Fidel Castro Throughout her prolific career as a journalist, Barbara Walters was known for fearlessly asking the questions that were on everyone's mind. The legendary broadcaster died on Friday at the age of 93 and was remembered for her unique ability to draw confessions, tears and insights from her subjects. As former Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger (who worked with Walters during her many years at ABC) put it: "She was a one-of-a-kind...
Barbara Walters' Resurfaced Interview With Donald Trump Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Although Barbara Walters died on December 30 at age 93, the renowned journalist and television icon leaves behind an enduring legacy. As Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, posted on Twitter following news of Walters' death, "Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself. She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time..." From controversial world leaders, like Fidel Castro, to pop culture icons, like Elizabeth Taylor, Walters constantly delivered on her no-nonsense approach to journalism, and for that she will be missed.
Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric, Dan Rather, and More Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the legendary newswoman known for her work on the Today show, 20/20, The View, and as a longtime correspondent for ABC News, died at her home in New York on Friday, according to reports. She was 93 years old. “She lived her life with no regrets,” Walters’s publicist...
Barbara Walters' 12 most influential TV interviews
Legendary newswoman Barbara Walters, who died Friday at 93, may have started out on "Today" and blazed a trail as the first woman to co-anchor the evening news. But she made her name over decades of headline-making TV specials, in which she interviewed celebrities, businesspeople, politicians and — perhaps most memorably — objects of scandal.
Lebanon-Express
Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
TODAY.com
See Barbara Walters’ most memorable moments on TODAY
Following the death of Barbara Walters, TODAY looks back at some of her most memorable moments on the broadcast where she began her trailblazing career.Jan. 2, 2023.
Colleagues remember Barbara Walters
Barbara Walters, the longtime NBC and ABC journalist who became the first woman to anchor a network TV evening news broadcast, died Friday at age 93. Three friends and colleagues – "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley, and former ABC News veterans Ted Koppel and Sam Donaldson – sit down to reminisce about Walters' stellar career: the interviews, the successes, and the competitiveness.
Legendary journalist Barbara Walters dead at age 93
Barbara Walters — the pioneering journalist who broke countless barriers in her 50-year career — died Friday. She was 93. “Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women,” Cindi Berger, Walters’ rep, said in a statement to Page Six. Robert Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, also confirmed the news, saying in his own statement, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.” He called Walters a...
Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US broadcaster dies aged 93
Barbara Walters, America’s first female anchor on an evening news broadcast, has died aged 93.The trailblazing journalist died on Friday at her home in New York, her longtime ABC home network confirmed.In a career that spanned five decades, Walters became one of television’s most prominent interviewers and shattered several glass ceilings in an industry once dominated by men.She interviewed some of the biggest names in the world, including Fidel Castro, Margaret Thatcher, Saddam Hussein and every US president and first lady since Richard and Pat Nixon.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says'Has he been charged?': Tucker Carlson defends Andrew Tate in resurfaced clipBella Thorne was ‘accused of flirting’ with casting director at 10-years-old
What You Didn't Know About Barbara Walters' Ex-Husbands
Although Barbara Walters' final years were spent away from the public eye before her death on December 30, her impact will be felt for generations to come. The legendary TV journalist was known for her ability to land interviews with just about any famous figure, and for putting them on the spot when she did.
