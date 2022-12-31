ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Boil water advisory updated in Washington County

By Slater Teague
 3 days ago

UPDATE 9:21 A.M.: According to officials, the boil water advisory for Conklin Road from the intersection of Old State Route 34 to the intersection of Jackson and Taylor Bridge, and the surrounding areas whose water was restored Thursday has been lifted.

Officials say that samples taken after the system was restarted indicate no restrictions on drinking water supplied by the town of Jonesborough Utility System.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some Jonesborough water customers are no longer under a boil water advisory.

The advisory has been lifted for customers in the Embreeville, Bumpus Cove, and Highway 107 areas.

Water service restored to 9,000 Washington County customers

According to town officials, water samples indicated that no restrictions on use were needed.

Earlier Friday, the town announced that water had been restored to 9,000 customers so far.

