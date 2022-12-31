ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
CLEVELAND, OH
countynewsonline.org

Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund

Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Driver 'OK' after scary accident with train in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A driver escaped a terrifying accident without serious injury after a train hit the vehicle in Cleveland. It happened early Monday morning in the 8300 block of Bessemer Avenue. Video shot by a 3News photographer shows the four-door car severely damaged. On scene, officials told us the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside. Officers located the victim and determined the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was pronounced dead on arrival. While Cleveland EMS stated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Man tries to give police the slip, stashes marijuana in butter tub: Chagrin Falls police

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Traffic stop, East Washington Street:. While on a traffic stop 1:19 p.m. Dec. 15 at Philomethian Street an officer saw a yellow glass marijuana pipe in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana in a plastic butter container. The driver received a written warning, and the pipe and marijuana were seized for destruction.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
WILLOUGHBY, OH

