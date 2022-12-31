Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: 10 injured in 9 shootings over New Year’s holiday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said at least ten people were injured in nine shootings over the New Year’s holiday. A department spokesperson shared information Monday breaking down the investigations. Contact Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 if you have tips about any of the shootings. NEW YEAR’S EVE.
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a man wanted for drug dealing in the Cleveland area. According to the U.S. Marshals, Robby Nelson, 35, is described as a white man, 5′10″ and weighing about 210 pounds. Anyone with information is...
countynewsonline.org
Drivers Ticketed by Cleveland’s Traffic Cameras Not Entitled to Refund
Cleveland does not have to refund $4.1 million to motorists who paid fines under a now-defunct traffic camera program used to catch red-light and speeding violators, the Supreme Court of Ohio ruled today. A divided Supreme Court ruled that once drivers paid the fines and did not contest the tickets...
Driver 'OK' after scary accident with train in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A driver escaped a terrifying accident without serious injury after a train hit the vehicle in Cleveland. It happened early Monday morning in the 8300 block of Bessemer Avenue. Video shot by a 3News photographer shows the four-door car severely damaged. On scene, officials told us the...
cleveland19.com
Akron police search for hit-skip driver who seriously injured pedestrian in crash
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said investigators are searching for a hit-skip diver who seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday and fled the scene of the crash. The department is asking the public to come forward with information that could help find the driver. The crash happened at 7:06 a.m....
2 fatal shootings in Akron on New Year's Eve: Timeline of shootings
AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police are asking for help from the public after two deadly shootings on New Year's Eve. Here is a timeline of when and where the separate incidents happened:. 7:45 p.m. Brittain Road. A 38-year-old woman was killed and a 5-year-old girl was injured after a...
cleveland19.com
Police: 35-year-old man killed in Akron residential shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a 35-year-old man was shot and killed in an Akron residence late Saturday night. Police say officers arrived at the 1200 block of Louisiana Avenue after they received a call about a shooting victim who was outside. Officers located the victim and determined the...
cleveland19.com
Stark County woman arrested for 6th OVI, OSHP says
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man shot dead while trying to enter his apartment, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died Friday after he was shot while trying to get inside his own apartment. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Charles Williams, 43, of Cleveland. Cleveland police said officers found Williams around 6:30 p.m. on the balcony...
cleveland19.com
Gas station shooting turns deadly on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting at a Valero gas station turned into a homicide investigation on Cleveland’s East Side, officials confirmed. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Jan. 1 at 6206 Woodland Ave. Cleveland EMS said one victim was pronounced dead on arrival. While Cleveland EMS stated...
Man found dead from gunshots in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man was found dead from gunshot wounds on Friday in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland police responded to an apartment building on the 11000 block of Parklawn Drive around 6:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arrival, the male was found on a balcony with gunshots to his face and head. Officers attempted medical aid on the victim but he was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.
WKYC
Gov. Mike DeWine to sign bill prohibiting Ohioans from using phones, other devices while driving
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign his name on a piece of legislation that, in part, will make distracted driving a primary offense in Ohio. Senate Bill 288 will allow people to be stopped by police solely for holding or using a cellphone while driving. It specifically will prohibit drivers from “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cellphone.
Man tries to give police the slip, stashes marijuana in butter tub: Chagrin Falls police
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Traffic stop, East Washington Street:. While on a traffic stop 1:19 p.m. Dec. 15 at Philomethian Street an officer saw a yellow glass marijuana pipe in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana in a plastic butter container. The driver received a written warning, and the pipe and marijuana were seized for destruction.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after losing control of his car in Akron
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man died Saturday after losing control of his car while speeding, according to Akron police. Officers said the driver was eastbound on I-76 near the Kenmore Blvd. exit when he lost control and went off the right side of the highway around 2:40 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of assaulting Willoughby police officer
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of assaulting a Willoughby police officer during a traffic stop in September. David Koubeck, 64, of Mentor, was indicted on the charges of assault and resisting arrest. Koubeck is also charged with speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
cleveland19.com
Mentor-on-the-Lake police have free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts across the area. To obtain a free lock, residents must provide a driver’s license, proof of residence and proof of registration. The locks are for Hyundai...
Akron PD: Officers who removed Jayland Walker signs did nothing wrong
City police officers seen on video removing "Justice for Jayland" signs from a utility pole "violated no policy, procedure, or law," Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said in a statement Friday.
cleveland19.com
City of Cleveland holds memorial vigil for fallen officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland continues to honor the life and legacy of fallen police officer Shane Bartek, who was killed while off-duty, with a candlelight vigil Saturday evening. The Dec. 31 vigil will honor Bartek’s life one year, to the day, after his murder. Officer...
Akron police investigating homicide of 38YO woman; 5YO girl injured
A 38-year-old woman was found dead and a 5-year-old child was injured from apparent gunshot wounds in Akron on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.
